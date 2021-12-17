“And Just Like That” plays on the college, race, and fashion sceneExBulletin



When HBO Sex and the city premiered in June 1998, the world was quite a different place.

The September 11 attacks were over three years away. The #MeToo revolution was almost a generation away, not to mention the racial justice movements or the pandemic.

It was all yet to come, that summer when 30-something Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha first appeared on screen.

The changes in the world and the changes brought by age are some of the things that Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and several new characters face when they meet on HBO’s new show, And just like that.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, and Karen Pittman, who plays newcomer Professor Nya Wallace, spoke to NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly about how the new show works to better reflect New York City’s racial diversity, the portrayal of the original characters in their mid-50s, and the fashion that everyone knows and loves.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity, and includes responses only online.

Interview highlights

Cynthia, I’m going to give you the first word because I’ve been watching you since 1998. How does it feel to reprise a character you played so long ago? Should we get to know her again?

Cynthia Nixon: No, I mean, I think when you play the character that long, she lives in you. And sure, when you find yourself with so many original people on screen and some really crucial people behind the camera, it really feels like you’re putting on a tailored garment. But I think what’s really exciting for all of us who were there before is coming back and really allowing these characters to grow and change. And yes, age, but something our streak hasn’t been good at before is expanding our universe. It was a very, very white show, and so having the chance to revisit it and expand our world and have these amazing new characters play by these amazing actors is a real pleasure. And like throwing these original women into new situations.

Speaking of amazing new characters, Karen, the storylines are all new to this series, but I wonder for you, do you feel like you’re having a party everyone was invited to 20 years ago?

Karen Pittman: Yeah, and it’s the best party to have a blast, right? I mean, I think part of my goal as an actor and as an artist is to work on material with collaborators who want to say bold and daring things and great stories with great storytellers and actors. And it’s obviously an amazing playground with New Yorkers in 2021.



Well, let’s take a look at how the show is different in 2021. I just want to zoom in on this big scene that kicks off the relationship between your two characters. Karen, you play Miranda’s law professor, which is awkward because she has a professor. She is in her fifties. You are younger than her. And the first meeting between you two, it’s like Miranda puts her foot in her mouth, then pushes it deeper, then swallows it all. It is so hard.

In the scene, Nixon’s character Miranda makes a series of increasingly embarrassing comments, including expressing surprise that Pittman’s character is the professor “because of your braids” and then trying to correct by saying that she joined the class in part because the teacher is black.

Was it supposed to be a train wreck? And I’m asking the question because, you know, some critics swept this scene and said it kind of got the wrong mark. Like, no one is that clumsy. Do you feel like it works like a stage, Karen?

Pittman: I mean, the people around me, definitely African American women in their 30s and 40s and even 50s who absolutely feel this scene to their hearts. Like, “Yeah, definitely. I handled this.” I think because we live in this society in which our audience has experienced this culture of cancellation so much, we feel like Miranda is in danger, but she is not. She’s just trying to figure something out.

Nixon: Yeah, no, Miranda is not in danger. And I think Miranda has always been the type to jump in and say what she thinks, although maybe she will want to recant a bit later. And I think for me, she’s the one going out and trying to have conversations that she’s never had before. And I mean, I think that’s kind of the idea of ​​the show, we don’t want to show these characters doing things that they know how to do, right? We want to pull the rug out from under them and put them in new situations and watch them work.

Another big change this time around is that the entire original cast of characters are well into their 50s. Everyone is middle aged. That very embarrassing scene we just heard, you know, you are looking in your bag for your reading glasses, Cynthia, and your gray hair is like it’s her own plot. It was very intentional. As you would say to everyone who looked at you, “Hey, folks, this is what 55 looks like.”

Nixon: Okay, and in the first scene we actually discuss Miranda’s hair color which is gray and Charlotte’s displeasure with it. And what does it mean when you color your hair? Or what does it mean when you have a job on your face? Are you trying to be “at your best”? Or are you really trying to look younger than you are?

Karen, your character is on the younger end of the spectrum, trying to figure out whether to start a family or have a baby. But do you want to answer this question just about the challenges of getting an informed show that will feature women who, God forbid, have gray hair and wrinkles?

Pittman: Well, I think the interesting aspect to that is the way we discuss, you know, something that I don’t think we’d probably see on a men’s show, we’re discussing hair. You know what I mean? Is your hair gray? Should he stay gray? For example, these are actually conversations that women sort of have to navigate. I know we spend a lot of time talking about Nya’s hair. You know it’s natural. And I wanted to have this conversation with the Sex and the city audience to talk about what it’s like to be an African American woman in New York City with natural hair. You know, braids. These are women that I see in the metro and that we see all the time in the metro, but who may not have been presented in this way on this platform.



One thing that hasn’t changed since the original series: The clothes, the shoes. They are always fabulous. And I wonder, because like we talked about, so much has changed from the original in the ’90s, and I know a lot of people will look at shoes that cost a thousand dollars and say, “Oh hello, privilege. , hello, elitism. ” And I wonder if any of you worried about how this part of the series was going to play out in 2021?

Nixon: I mean, I think the clothes are beautiful and always have been beautiful and all the actors and actresses are gorgeous. It’s a part of the show that never really interested me much, especially the consumer part. And you might notice that Miranda isn’t really one of them.

I do not know. You had some great outfits that I wouldn’t hesitate to borrow. Karen, how about you?

Pittman: I think Nya doesn’t have a ton of money. I mean, it’s definitely not as well paid as maybe some of the other characters. So I think Nya spoke in a lot of ways to Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, who are the costume designers on the show, to explore, you know, a kind of street fashion and street culture. A big part of who Niya stands for is this African American woman influencing fashion from the inside out. Again, I think this is new. I think this is welcome. But it’s not necessarily a conversation about money. There are some really trendy and incredibly culturally relevant women who don’t have a lot of money. And I think that’s part of the opening of the opening of this show. You know, if you’re going to include different women and what they look like, you’re going to include how they see themselves aesthetically in New York City. And in culture, we’re at the center of a lot of how this conversation happens. So I think women are going to look forward to that as much as they look to the conversations and the stories.

Nixon: And [it] contains so much expression of who each of these characters are. I mean, I feel like you could take all seven of us, you could line up seven shelves with all of our clothes on. You would never confuse one character for another. Never.