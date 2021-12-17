Fashion
Column: Politics of Honesty – The Maroons and Whites
How too honest is honesty?
Everyone has opinions. When it comes to friendship, it can certainly be difficult when you find yourself seeing things differently from your friend.
Recently I had a conversation with a friend who needed a dress for an event she was going to attend.
Regarding a dress I wore recently, my friend said, I don’t like it. I looked back at her, feeling offended. It was cute to you, but not my thing, she said in response to the awkward tension that apparently separated the space between us.
We quickly moved on to another less controversial topic. However, a few days later, I still find myself thinking about this comment.
Me, just like my friend who had commented on my dress, I have opinions on how those around me dress. And beyond the way people dress, the decisions people make in their lives too.
When my friend told me that she didn’t like my dress, I felt like I was receiving a judgment that I was not necessarily open to receiving.
With the loathing I felt at my friends’ comment, I started to think about some of the things I can say that aren’t necessary.
In my opinion, honesty is always the best policy. Yet sometimes it is possible to be too honest. Telling the truth is important, especially in situations where not knowing the truth can cause harm. But in some situations, not saying anything is fine.
While my friend probably needed to let me know that she wasn’t interested in borrowing my dress, I think saying something as simple as, it’s actually not really my personal style, but I appreciate the offer, could have been a better way to put it.
A close friend of mine said jokingly, I asked? quite often, much to my chagrin. But this question rings true in many situations.
I guess there may be something about keeping some judgments to yourself.
I know for a fact that my life would in no way be changed for the worse if I had to do without negative comments about such trivial things as clothes.
And I know that I can also bite my tongue more often and answer questions without inserting unsolicited comments.
I’m not perfect, no one is and I know I’m going to make a mistake again and fail the question Did I ask? However, by being more intentional in the words I choose, I can be more demonstrative of how I hope certain people in my life will act.
While telling the truth and being honest are part of my core values, sometimes keeping something to myself can help me be a better person in the lives of those around me.
