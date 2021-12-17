Cerqular, a sustainable e-commerce start-up, launches





Cerqular, which just closed a million dollar pre-seed funding round, wants to build an e-commerce platform for version two of shopping, co-founder and CEO David Friedrichs told the newsletter Morning Brew. A pre-seed round is a fundraising round that makes a small initial investment (often less than $ 1.5 million), does not create Series A shares, and has no institutional investors. This is one of the first rounds of funding a young business will receive, usually while the business is young and working to gain traction. Cerqular, in this case, has only been around since 2020 and received around $ 1 million for the funding round. This investment will be used to upgrade the company's platform to support and expand the ecosystem of online sellers of clothing, beauty products, groceries and more. Its Cerqulars mission is to support companies selling products that come with clear end-of-life solutions (like recycling, recycling and resale options), carbon-neutral shipping, and other green aspects. After showing serious growth when it opened its US-based website last year, Cerqular's success shows that there is a demand for a digital place to sell green products. According to Ecotextile News, the funding round was led by Green Space Investments, a sustainability-focused fund seeking to enable green technology backed by several strategic angel investors. Cerqular fits the profile of Green Spaces as an environmentally conscious company with an executed plan that shows potential for massive expansion. Cerqular has over 135 verified brands selling over 50,000 products in just one year. Related Guides This profusion of vendors supports Cerqular's mission to make sustainable purchasing more accessible and affordable. The company's definition of sustainability includes organic, vegan and eco-friendly products. We believe in sustainable products for us, that means they are things made without harming animals, natural resources or others like us, now and in the future, says Cerqular in his description of the company. We checked them all one by one and spent a lot of time and energy making sure they care about the planet as much as we do. Ecotextile News reports that Cerqular is also partnering with Sendle, an Australian courier providing a carbon neutral shipping service by connecting consumers to local sellers, further reducing the environmental impact of online shopping. We connect the dots at every touchpoint in a product's lifecycle, Cerqular CEO David Friedrichs told Morning Brew. The power of change really lies in our spending dollars. In addition to devoting its new capital to the modernization of its platform, Cerqular has already opened the next round of financing to continue to catalyze development plans and create a more sustainable shopping experience. Our goal is to make sustainable shopping the norm – it should no longer be expensive or inconvenient.





















