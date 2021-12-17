Lori Harvey in a Pink Animal Print Dress for Holiday Dinner by Dundas X REVOLVE









Lori Harvey hasn’t taken her foot off our neck since she entered the scene. SKN by model and owner Lori Harvey has been on tour and this time she was spotted at the “Dundas x REVOLVE” Vacation Dinner at Craig’s Restaurant on December 14, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Harvey posed alongside Peter Dundas in a pink and black cutout sweater dress, made by the designer. Who better to show off the creations of the Dundas x REVOLVE collaboration than this beauty? This is marketing at its best because Harvey has enough finesse to sell ocean water. The model and daughter of Marjorie and Steve Harvey has just added accommodation to her list of accomplishments. She teamed up with her stepfather to host the 70th annual Miss Universe pageant. It was an exciting time for the elegant father-daughter duo. In one interview with people, Steve spoke happily about the opportunity. It’s always a highlight of my year, he explained. At every show, I am in awe of the intelligent, fiery and talented women who take the stage. I continue to stand up for this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you think about it. Harvey added: I am so lucky to be able to share this experience with my own daughter this year, who embodies this ideal every day. Looks like 2022 will be another eventful year for beauty owner SKN. If we know anything, it’s that she will continue to serve us great stylish looks on a silver platter. DO NOT MISS… Lori Harvey and Steve Harvey host 70th Annual Miss Universe Pageant in Style Lori Harvey Hosts Lori Harvey’s SKN Pop Up Store In Miami Lovebirds Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan set the internet on fire in the remorseful premiere

