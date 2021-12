Deepika Padukone stuns in a Valentino dress Rs 3.42 lakh; Husband Ranveer Singh’s Gold Outfit Gets Everyone Talking

Deepika and Ranveer come out for 83 promotions Highlights Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and director Kabir Khan are in Dubai for promotions of 83 They received a standing ovation at the Jeddah Film Festival on Wednesday The film is set to hit screens on December 24 Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is not only one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, but also a fashion enthusiast. Whether she looks stunning in beautiful Sabyasachi sarees or looks like no one else, the leggy girl often lets us take notes when she goes out in public. Over the years, Deepika has left fashion critics in awe of her sartorial choices, as the diva rarely takes a fashion faux pas. The actress has finally launched the promotions for the highly anticipated film by her and her husband Ranveer Singh, 83, and we couldn’t be more excited! While Bollywood buffs await the film’s release, fashion junkies eagerly await Deepika’s beautiful looks. And the Padmaavat The star didn’t disappoint us when she stepped out for an event last night. She looked gorgeous in a neon pink ruffle dress. For today’s event, Deepika decided to go for something eccentric and her stylist Shaleena Nathani concocted a red ensemble from the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino. Deepika chose her bright red Cady Couture silk dress which had an oversized fit with cuffed sleeves. She paired the dress with red stockings and a headwear. Adding some blingy earrings, Deepika opted for winged eyeliner to add a bit more drama. The dress, which costs Rs 3,42,609, was however overshadowed by her husband’s golden outfit. Ranveer, who is known for her truly extravagant looks, once again caught the eye with her over-the-top golden ensemble. He wore a sequined turtleneck top with golden yellow suede pants. To take it up a notch, Ranveer added blingy jewelry to her look and completed it with a pair of quirky shades. He was also seen rocking a mustache. Take a look here: The actor’s look went viral on social media and received not-so-nice comments. Here are some reactions: Deepika, Ranveer and Director of 83, Kabir Khan is currently in Dubai for a promotional event. The sports drama received a standing ovation at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday. The film, which revolves around India’s historic victory at the Cricket World Cup in 1983, will be released on the big screen on December 24. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In the film, Ranveer plays former cricket legend Kapil Dev while Deepika tries out the role of his wife Romi. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/deepika-padukone-stuns-in-a-rs-3-42-lakh-valentino-dress-hubby-ranveer-singhs-gold-outfit-gets-everyone-talking/841197 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos