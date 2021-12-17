Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale starts for core members; Up To 80% Off Clothing, Accessories, Shoes, Makeup And More | Most Wanted Products





As winter approaches, it’s time to bring home the winter clothes to protect yourself from the winter cold. If you want to refresh your wardrobe and give it a whole new look, then Amazon’s Fashion Wardrobe Refresh Sale is a great time to do it. The Amazon Fashion Wardrobe Refresh Sale will start from December 18, 2021 and will last until December 22, 2021. However, core members will have the benefit of seeing the offers one day before, ie December 17th. 2021. You can choose from items like clothes, accessories, shoes, watches, clutch bags, and the list is endless. Plus, when you have brands like United Colors of Benetton, Vero Moda, Zara, Allen Solly, Fossil, Maybelline, Lakme, and more, you simply can’t miss up to 80% off clothing, accessories and more. Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result So here’s the deal: Nothing beats the winter cold than woolen jackets, sweaters and sweaters and a great pair of boots or shoes. During the Amazon Wardrobe sale, you can get up to 80% off clothing and footwear for men, women, and children. You can choose from clothes like kurtas, suits, dresses, sarees and more. And casual and novelty shoes, boots and more. So, treat yourself to some winter clothes.

Accessorization is a women’s passion and we often never forget it. With the Wardrobe Refresh Sale, you can get up to 80% off bags, wallets, luggage, and more. Give yourself a total makeover with bags and wallets from a wide range of brands available.

When you think of accessories, you can’t just ditch these stylish and amazing watches and sunglasses. The best part is, you can get up to 80% off this wide range of watches and sunglasses. You can choose from brands like Fossil, Gucci, Ray Ban, Titan, Fastrack, etc.

The holiday season has arrived and as we all look forward to Christmas and the New Years, it’s time to rearrange our home with ourselves. Bring home some of the amazing home furnishings like pillows, cushions, curtains, linens, rugs and more. The best thing is that these home furnishings are available up to 70% off during the wardrobe sale.

No woman would leave the house without applying makeup or wearing jewelry. Choose from artificial jewelry like chain and pendant, earrings, rings, bracelets, and the list goes on. Plus, choose from brands like Maybelline, Lakme, Swiss Beauty, Colorbar, Coloressence, and the list is endless. You can get up to 60% off jewelry and makeup.

Disclaimer: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article. The prices of the products mentioned in the article are subject to change based on the offers offered by Amazon during the Amazon Wardrobe Refresh sale.

