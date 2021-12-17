Giant Heirloom Market opens downtown grocery store near Philadelphia Fashion District





As supermarket chain Giant continues to expand in Philadelphia, one of its most anticipated new stores celebrated its grand opening in the downtown core on Thursday. The Carlisle-based company opened its fourth Giant Heirloom Market at 801 Market St. in the former home of the Strawbridge & Clothier department store, which had a long career from 1928. It became primarily an office building in the middle. from the 2000s. The new Heirloom Market, located on the ground floor, is a short walk from the Fashion District of Philadelphia. Other Giant Heirloom Market locations are at University Hospital, Northern Liberties, and University City. “It seems entirely appropriate that our growth and investment in the city this year culminates with this new store in a legendary location that has served Philadelphians and visitors to our city for decades,” said Giant President Nicholas Bertram. “This store will reach residents and workers of the Fashion District and beyond, as well as visitors to historic sites and museums near Philadelphia. Always keeping in mind our goal of connecting families for a better future, we know our customers will be delighted by the beautiful architecture and features of this giant heritage marketplace. “ Giant restored the 32,000 square foot space and retained many of its interior design elements, including chandelier lighting, signage, decorative trim and the famous ‘Il Porcellino’ boar statue that adorned the great store. Much like the other Giant Heirloom Market stores, the downtown store will have a great selection of beers and wines, gourmet cheeses with pairing recommendations, a lounge area with TVs and 16 vending machines. The store will stand out from the crowd with its Tap Hall located inside the building’s historic elevator lobby, which features 32 self-service beers and wines. Customers on the go can take advantage of Giant Direct to schedule next day pickup or delivery by ordering online. The new store will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will employ approximately 100 people. Giant now has eight stores in Philadelphia and has opened four this year alone, including the flagship grocery store in Logan Square and a new supermarket at 1403 S. Columbus Blvd. along the Delaware River. The company has also opened an e-commerce distribution center in southwest Philadelphia and plans to open additional stores on North Broad Street at the corner of Spring Garden Street and on South Broad Street at the corner of Washington Avenue.

