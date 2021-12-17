Tarun Tahilianis Tasva breaks the mold in Benares

How Tarun Tahiliani and ABFRL’s New Menswear Brand Tasva Promise to Revolutionize the Fast Growing Ethnic Menswear Market



Prayers are answered in Benaras, and souls released on his ghats. I’m not sure if fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani had this in mind when he planned to launch his premium men’s brand, Tasva, his first salvo with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd (ABFRL) which acquired a stake in the Tahilianis business in February of this year. At the legendary Brijrama Palace, originally built for the Maharaja of Darbhanga in the early 19th century, models dressed in exquisite ethnic clothing mingled with guests and members of the press in the early afternoon. The clothes they wore carried all the hallmarks of Tahiliani’s attention to detail, drape and design.

In my personal conversations with him over the past few years, he had often told me about an affordable and accessible label. Tasva, launched a few months after the ABFRL agreement, then takes on its full meaning. It is the right time; I want Indian men to be able to dress well with clothes made in India with Indian textiles, comfortable clothes and make them look good.

Tasva’s Drawings

Separately, I asked Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director of ABFRL, if this label intends to meet the needs of the rapidly growing (and marrying) young population in India. Dikshit immediately described the brand’s strategy: We plan to open 70 stores across the country in 2022 alone. As we speak, I find the Soft-spoken Dikshit to be serious and committed to the cause. At Aditya Birla we have been in the clothing business for a long time. We recognized the opportunity and wanted to bring the design and fashion sensibility of Taruns to the country in a big way.

By hand and loom

As the afternoon wore on and the designs changed and came back to mingle with us, they wore a variety of textiles from khadi to machine-woven jacquards, from slub cotton to viscose infused staple. , from cotton velvet to silk kataan. For me, this is where the soul of Tasva lies: adopting and innovating with the type of textiles produced in a historic place like Benaras today, and not just a revered fantasy of what Benarasi textiles should be.

Tarun Tahiliani at the launch of Tasvas

Tahiliani embraced both the manual and power loom, and worked with the weavers to secure the kind of supply and prices that would not have been possible if everything had been hand-woven or embroidered. Many Tasva models use handmade fabrics, but not all. This direct form of collaboration and design intervention also distinguishes Tasva and above from the closest competing brands Fabindia and Manyavar, two brands which hold the lion’s share of the ethnic men’s clothing market in India.

In the studio of award-winning textile artist Vakil Ahmed, we meet his son, Salman, an English-speaking graduate from Delhi University who has returned to his family business and helped modernize it. He was proud to show us around his different weaving workshops: one of them in his haveli where artisans sit on handlooms producing Benarasi brocade taking days, and another, a mechanized affair where huge looms produce textiles at the rate of tens of meters every few hours. With Ahmed and Salman, and many like them, Tahiliani accepted and decided to work with the reality of what Benaras is today: a hybrid creature of the past and the present, living simultaneously in both timelines.

Textiles range from khadi to machine-woven jacquards, slub cotton to viscose infused staple, cotton velvet to silk kataan

Directed design

By connecting with the real Benaras through Tasva, Tahiliani unleashed the tormented soul of ethnic clothing design which, until now, was trapped in snobbery. diktat that anything ethnic should be made of hand-woven fabric and embellished with hand embroidery only. On the flip side, hundreds of labels big and small get on the ethnic train without even a nod to the work of master craftsmen working in textile centers like Benaras, using cheap materials to offer prizes. low. Tahilianis’ approach is as fresh as it gets.

I asked him how it all started. ABFRL was looking for someone to fit into this category and decided it would be better to work with an owner-designer who could bring a cohesive perspective. If I did, I would do it while fully embracing new technologies and techniques. His 25 years in fashion, he added, have taught him to see clothes as representations of the era in which they are made, and as vectors of change and expression.

Models present Tasva on the ghats

Scale and finish According to Dikshit, the brand’s seeds were sown in 2018-19, when the company began putting together a design team to create a local label that would meet the growing demand for Indian and Indo-Western designs. And then we met Tarun, he said, with the finality of an answer known to be correct. When we started working with him, we brought our scale and our industrial engineering, and showed him what was possible how his idea of ​​perfection, finish, design and style doesn’t always have to come at a price. sewing.

Later in the evening, on a boat ride to admire the spectacle of the aarti on the ghats, I reflected on the resilience of Benaras, a center of both spiritual and fiscal activity housing temples and traders in equal numbers and how Tahiliani is perhaps best placed to access this metaphor through fashion. and design. A brand for men in a market hungry for well-designed solutions for a people who have always loved and understood the right fabrics, comfort and style, and who got stuck with a Bollywood fantasy promoted by their biggest stars not on the market. strength of design, but through outdated advertising campaigns that sell a dream. On the ghats from Benaras, Tarun Tahiliani may have answered this prayer. The year 2022 will tell us how much he and ABFRL have responded to it.

banghgalas and sherwanis from 12,999, on tasva.com.