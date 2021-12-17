The Battle of the Blouse Fashion Archives, 1923 | Fashion





TThe old blouses with stiff collars and cuffs would hardly recognize their descendants of today with wide collars, long, straight lines, complete lack of stiffness, which are protests against any tendency towards the cabin and the loft. ‘confinement. But even the straight blouse, so easy and flowing, was under a cloud. Much of it passed into the habit, and its independent existence was threatened by its very ease. Now again, the blouse as a unit is bidding more for the favor. Will it be long, very long, until it almost reaches the bottom of the dress? Should she continue to be part of the dress or does she just have to compromise in that it forms an appropriate contrast? Both kinds of blouse or sweater or casaquin, as they may be called, strive to dominate a process which, in reality, is a deadly struggle between seamstresses and blouses as separate organizations. There is undoubtedly a lot to be said for the parted blouse, despite the discredit in which designs such as the dress blouse once led it. Gone are the days when, like the ostrich, people would put on a different blouse and think the rest didn’t matter. The other extreme is the dress which only recalls the blouse insofar as the upper part is made of a different material from the lower part. Peasant blouse

There is a middle way, however, based on the fact that the blouse is in fact a traditional garment among the human race, as traditional as a headgear that ultimately becomes a hat. The peasant blouses in various parts of the world are a testament to the permanent factor of the blouses, and in fact, the peasant blouse has imposed itself among all the various fortunes of the fashionable blouse. Peasant blouse (right), Manchester Guardian, December 17, 1923, Peasant blouses have been adapted to modern demands, at least as regards the form. Slavic embroidery can be used on any kind of neck, and the blouse can flow down the hips or, as in today’s ease, be gathered into the embroidered waistband, which more or less tightly surrounds the hips. The chosen characteristics are the long, flowing sleeves, the volume of which falls well on the hand, and the crepe material which allows a large amount of tight gathers. The embroidery is also usually placed in a characteristic position, such as around the middle part of the sleeves and in a sort of ephod, back and front. This fashion for peasant blouses, moreover, provided a great deal of work for the destitute Russians in Paris, who were called upon to both draw and do embroidery. The contrasting blouse clearly harkens back to an earlier fashion and is often in white, silk or cotton. When it comes to silk, we can use crepe de chine and very thick Chinese silk; in cotton and linen, we use dimity, organdy, turf and other very white or very transparent materials. This is an edited excerpt.

