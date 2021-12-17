Fashion
Designer Shamyra Moodley turns heads on the runway
Accountant Shamyra Moodley was on maternity leave after the birth of her son when she had an idea that would push her into the fashion world.
Born in East London, South Africa, along the Eastern Cape, she grew up watching her dressmaker grandmother stitch fabrics together on a small, old Singer sewing machine. “I would always let her do the sewing and I would say ‘No, I’m going to cut and design’ – and I always do it that way,” she told CNN, adding that “I don’t like the technical side of sewing, I like it as an art form. I like the fluidity. “
Moodley eventually quit his job as an accountant to explore fashion. The 40-year-old says that after a year of writing, Laaniraani rose to popularity, marking her invitations to a multitude of fashion shows in South Africa.
Her formal introduction to the world of bespoke clothing came two years ago when she made a skirt from a bag and a bodice from an old nursing bra – and the ‘wore at a fashion show.
Designer Shamyra Moodley, pictured here wearing her very first hand-woven skirt, displaying the ‘tree of life’. Credit: Hilbury Media
Moodley says she initially wanted to donate the bra with some of her old maternity clothes, but changed her mind at the last minute. “I have such fond memories of breastfeeding my son,” she said. “So, I thought, let me make a top.”
According to the self-taught designer, the outfit caught the eye of British fashion critic Suzy Menkes, who introduced it to South African fashion entrepreneur Precious Moloi-Motsepe. The two women, she said, helped boost her confidence in the fashion scene as she worked to put sustainability in the spotlight.
Creating a collection
As part of the program, Moodley was commissioned to create seven looks from existing fabrics.
Moodley grew up in a home where living sustainably by reusing objects was the norm. Credit: Photography Tegan Smith
She called one of the looks “Bound and Tested” after inheriting around 150 ties from the men in her family, who had been mostly teachers. By deconstructing and reusing all the ties, she was able to create a multicolored flowing dress.
“We had to open each tie and we used the ties to create fabric,” she said. “And I kind of used free-motion sewing to take ties – something very structured, something very restrictive – and turn them into a flowing, trendy dress.”
The designer, who describes herself as a “hybrid” of Irish, Indian and South African descent, also drew on some of her Indian heritage for one of the looks in her Fastrack collection.
“I found one of my grandma’s sarees, which is hot pink with a little bit of gold trim … I thought, let me make a hot pink costume that would celebrate their femininity, their daring, then add some saree just to bring some joy, ”Moodley said.
Watch Full Episode: Contemporary South African Fashion Designers Create Luxe Looks Made By Africans, For Africans
Fashion, but make it sustainable
All of Moodley’s outfits are handmade and created from donated or reusable fabrics. According to her, she grew up in a family where reusing objects and living a sustainable lifestyle were part of everyday life.
From Moodley’s second collection, “Sugar in the blood”. Credit: Fayros Jaffer
“I was like, ‘You’re going to prove to the world that you can write a fashion blog, and spend nothing, buy nothing and basically use what you have.’ So I went on a fad diet, ”she explained.
Looking back on his journey in the fashionable accounting industry, Moodley stays true to his personal style when designing outfits to showcase.
“When I design clothes, it also comes from this space of what’s on my mind. I want what I’m wearing to breathe what I feel – which is happiness, which is joy, which is a feeling of joy. ‘wonder,’ she said. “I never want to grow up, and that’s the honest truth.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/shamyra-moodley-sustainable-fashion-south-africa-spc-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]