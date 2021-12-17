Designer Shamyra Moodley turns heads on the runway

Accountant Shamyra Moodley was on maternity leave after the birth of her son when she had an idea that would push her into the fashion world.

She created a blog, Laaniraani , where she shared photos of her personal style, complete with flashy glasses and vibrant fabrics. “There were fashion photos, but it was clearly my story, my journey to find out who I am,” Moodley said.

Born in East London, South Africa, along the Eastern Cape, she grew up watching her dressmaker grandmother stitch fabrics together on a small, old Singer sewing machine. “I would always let her do the sewing and I would say ‘No, I’m going to cut and design’ – and I always do it that way,” she told CNN, adding that “I don’t like the technical side of sewing, I like it as an art form. I like the fluidity. “

Moodley eventually quit his job as an accountant to explore fashion. The 40-year-old says that after a year of writing, Laaniraani rose to popularity, marking her invitations to a multitude of fashion shows in South Africa.

Her formal introduction to the world of bespoke clothing came two years ago when she made a skirt from a bag and a bodice from an old nursing bra – and the ‘wore at a fashion show.

Designer Shamyra Moodley, pictured here wearing her very first hand-woven skirt, displaying the ‘tree of life’. Credit: Hilbury Media

Moodley says she initially wanted to donate the bra with some of her old maternity clothes, but changed her mind at the last minute. “I have such fond memories of breastfeeding my son,” she said. “So, I thought, let me make a top.”

According to the self-taught designer, the outfit caught the eye of British fashion critic Suzy Menkes, who introduced it to South African fashion entrepreneur Precious Moloi-Motsepe. The two women, she said, helped boost her confidence in the fashion scene as she worked to put sustainability in the spotlight.

Creating a collection

In 2020, Moodley was selected as one of six finalists in a “Fastrack” program hosted by African Fashion International (AFI). Through the program, emerging designers like Moodley are introduced to the fashion world and are given platforms to showcase their work. Held annually, Fastrack has produced alumni such as contemporary designers Rich Mnisi and Jessica Ross.

As part of the program, Moodley was commissioned to create seven looks from existing fabrics.

Moodley grew up in a home where living sustainably by reusing objects was the norm. Credit: Photography Tegan Smith

She called one of the looks “Bound and Tested” after inheriting around 150 ties from the men in her family, who had been mostly teachers. By deconstructing and reusing all the ties, she was able to create a multicolored flowing dress.

“We had to open each tie and we used the ties to create fabric,” she said. “And I kind of used free-motion sewing to take ties – something very structured, something very restrictive – and turn them into a flowing, trendy dress.”

The designer, who describes herself as a “hybrid” of Irish, Indian and South African descent, also drew on some of her Indian heritage for one of the looks in her Fastrack collection.

“I found one of my grandma’s sarees, which is hot pink with a little bit of gold trim … I thought, let me make a hot pink costume that would celebrate their femininity, their daring, then add some saree just to bring some joy, ”Moodley said.

The Fastrack program gave her the chance to showcase her designs at various functions and fashion shows, including AFI’s most recent Fashion Week at Johannesburg last October.

Fashion, but make it sustainable

All of Moodley’s outfits are handmade and created from donated or reusable fabrics. According to her, she grew up in a family where reusing objects and living a sustainable lifestyle were part of everyday life.

From Moodley’s second collection, “Sugar in the blood”. Credit: Fayros Jaffer

“I was like, ‘You’re going to prove to the world that you can write a fashion blog, and spend nothing, buy nothing and basically use what you have.’ So I went on a fad diet, ”she explained.

Moodley now designs and presents handmade pieces for sale on it Instagram pages . She tells CNN that setting up a factory to mass-produce her work is not part of her current plans; instead, “everything is homemade in my space. I like having absolute control over who I sell my brand to and what I actually make,” she said, adding that her designs “come from ‘a place of instinct “.

Looking back on his journey in the fashionable accounting industry, Moodley stays true to his personal style when designing outfits to showcase.

“When I design clothes, it also comes from this space of what’s on my mind. I want what I’m wearing to breathe what I feel – which is happiness, which is joy, which is a feeling of joy. ‘wonder,’ she said. “I never want to grow up, and that’s the honest truth.”