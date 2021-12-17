17 dresses to sparkle and shine on New Years Eve, even if your plans are all about taking Insta photos

You can find everything from electronics and home furnishings to clothing and basic necessities.

All stores offer online shopping if you don’t feel like braving the cold, and most offer free shipping with a minimum purchase for the week of sales.

So whether you’ve been particularly mean this year and Santa hasn’t brought you what you expected, or if you just want to treat yourself to a few special gifts, check out these 20 stores for some of Boxing Day’s best sellers. Quebec.

Playstation When: Sales have already started on January 2 Or: Online and various retailers across Quebec If Santa Claus hasn’t brought you everything you wanted, check out Sony PlayStation’s top Boxing Day sales. There are deals on the games and the PS4 bundle that was introduced on Black Friday will be back. Visit the website!

Item When: December 26 – 31 Or: In line I love Article, I want to live in every photo on his Insta. This year, the online furniture store is offering discounts of up to 20% starting next week. Buy sales online!

Costco When: to be determined Or: Pitches around Quebec

Costco Canada has yet to release information for its Boxing Day sale. But if you missed last month’s Black Friday sale, that’s usually when you can take advantage of other deals. There are already great pre-Christmas sales and a referral bonus if you sign up a friend (available until January 2). In years past, Costco Canada’s Boxing Day sales included big discounts on electronics. Stay tuned to Costco’s website here!

Altitude sports When: December 25 – January 9 (different brands will have different promotional windows) Or: In line Now is the perfect time of year to shop for outdoor sportswear at extremely discounted prices. With Altitude sales, you can save up to 40% on over 250 top brands. The new Vallier brand (think high-tech heat with streamlined silhouettes) will also have promotions of up to 30% from December 25-30. Keep an eye on the Altitude website for sales updates!

H&M When: Presales have already started Or: Pitches around Quebec If her Boxing Day sale looks like her Black Friday sale, expect a lot of people. H&M already has some pre-sales in the works, and you can get up to 70% off all the fast fashion items your wardrobe needs. Learn more about the sale!

Adidas When: Now until December 31 Or: In line Why wait until next week so that you can start buying today. Adidas is offering up to an additional 50% off factory styles and 40% off select footwear and apparel. Just use the code HOLIDAY at checkout. Start shopping!

Walmart When: December 26 – January 2 Or: Pitches around Quebec Sales go on all week at Walmart. You can browse the sales online starting on Christmas Day and once the new lower price goes into effect on December 26, you won’t even have to go to the store to shop. Learn more about sales!

Home deposit When: December 26 Or: Pitches around Quebec Head to The Home Depot for all your home improvement needs, they have a huge selection of outdoor power, tools, furniture, storage solutions, home decor, kitchen and bathroom accessories. bath. Find out more!

The brick When: Online: December 24; 4:00 p.m. In store: December 26; 6 am Or: Pitches around Quebec If you’re looking for big furniture or appliance purchases in 2020, maybe it’s time to check out The Brick right now. It offers 80% off leather sofas and offers $ 100 gift certificates to the first people online and free Amazon Echoes with purchases of $ 1,299. Click for more information!

Nintendo When: 24 – 31 December Or: Online retailers and throughout Quebec (such as Amazon.ca, Best buy, EB games and Walmart) Nintendo is offering a host of unbeatable prices starting on Christmas Eve. The games company even offers a CA $ 399 Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a copy of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (an $ 80 title) at no additional cost. Visit the Nintendo website for more information!

Best buy When: Online December 26; 6:00 p.m. Or: Pitches around Quebec There are already a few early releases, but the real business will be Boxing Day. You can decorate everything in your entire home at this tech and appliance giant. Right now, televisions and small appliances are hundreds of dollars off! Visit the website!

Banana republic When: now while stocks last Or: Pitches around Quebec If you need to update your office wardrobe or are looking for something more for a holiday party, check out the Banana Republic sale. Available now, you can get an additional 50% off your purchases without a payment code. Of course, some exclusions apply. See what’s on sale today!

The Bay When: December 26 Or: Pitches around Quebec Is there a week, weekend, or even a day that Canada’s iconic department store doesn’t have an offer? The answer is no. So expect to see savings across all of its departments. Keep an eye out for other offers!

Pharmaprix When: Sales have already started on some items Or: Pitches around Quebec Pharmaprix has great deals throughout the store, but the beauty department is where it is. Save on perfumes, lotions and even hair removal kits while on vacation. The best part is if you order online and spend $ 50 or more, the shipping is free. Start shopping!

Indigo / Chapters When: 25 December – 1 Jan. Or: Pitches around Quebec Indigo’s Boxing Week sale covers all your needs for books, toys and electronics. Fingers crossed, there will also be a sale on his famous and completely impractical (although beloved) reading socks. Learn more about the offers!

IKEA When: December 26 Or: Pitches around Quebec IKEA is gearing up for its second biggest selling day after Black Friday with deals on everything from up to 20% on candles to 15% on dining furniture. Check it out!

Ardene When: December 26 – 31 Or: Pitches around Quebec Now that Ardène has taken over the old Forever 21 store on Ste-Catherine, it’s even easier to access. Although he may grow up young, he has some excellent, inexpensive costume jewelry and Christmas pajamas. Sales are up to 70% off and door crashes start at $ 5, you can’t beat those prices. Take a look at the store!

Source When: December 25 – December 27 (a pre-Boxing Week sale has already started) Or: Pitches around Quebec If you need some last-minute giveaways, you can start shopping today with the boxing start-of-week sale and save up to 55% on select items. But if you can wait, the real sale is for just two days from Christmas Day with amazing prices for door crashes. Discover all current and upcoming offers!