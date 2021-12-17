The big name in fashion for 2022 has already been decided





Is the crown too much, asks designer Jordan Gogos. For a trip to the supermarket, maybe, but when the Powerhouse Museum called on you for its first parade since opening 142 years ago, it’s positively underrated. Around the same time last year, Gogos had only made two painted shirts and a sweater for fun, but based on his label Iordanes Spyridon Gogos’ June debut at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, the Powerhouse Museum agreed. to collaborate with the 27-year-old multidisciplinary artist. on a parade to be held at their Ultimo workshop for next year’s event in May. Designer Jordan Gogos and model Basjia Almaan pose for a portrait at the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney on December 16, 2021.

Credit:Flavio Brancaleone It’s an artistic leap of faith on the part of the powerhouse. We didn’t sell anything from the first show, Gogos said. The Powerhouse Checkbook came to the rescue, acquiring some of the wearable art built from dead inventory and scraps, which was inspiring enough for the museum’s chief executive, Lisa Havilah, to open the studio doors. . He’s such a talent. It’s so amazing, Havilah said. It’s going to be something. There is already something.

The unconventional collaboration is one of Powerhouses’ first steps to engage the creative community in the $ 500 million redevelopment of its once threatened Ultimo headquarters into a fashion and design district, announced in June. The updated facilities are meant to compete with institutions like the National Gallery of Victoria, which currently hosts an exhibition dedicated to the 20th century’s most famous designer, Chanel, but Havilah is looking to the future. LR Natalie Xenita of IMG; designer Jordan Gogos; model Basjia Almaan and Powerhouse General Manager Lisa Havilah in the Powerhouse workshop where Gogos will be holding his show next year. Credit:Flavio Brancaleone We want to renew this forum in partnership with the industry. We see Powerhouse as having a responsibility to support ambitious emerging designers and want to play this role in the future. Gogos works in collaboration with friends, functioning more like an Andy Warhol poles apart from The Factory than a designer dictating sketches and sees his next big anointing as representing a change in the fashion industry. In Australia there are so many steps forward we can take, and I want to create something different, said Gogos. Creativity has always been here in Australia, but the frames around creativity need to be challenged and how we romanticize the way we work with people.

