Molly-Mae Hagues Pretty Little Things mini dress angers fans

A reality TV star who recently worked with a major retailer annoyed a fan who bought a dress that looks different from the photos online.

Pretty Little Thing has attracted millions of happy customers over the years. But one customer let her head itch after receiving an item of clothing that wasn’t exactly what she expected. The woman, who calls herself ‘Timotheapagenash’ on TikTok, was excited about the brand’s latest collaboration with the UK. Island of love star Molly-Mae Hague, whom she ordered a new bodycon dress on sale for $ 45, The sun reports. The purple metallic dress featured a bold cutout that highlighted the figure, as shown in photos on the retailer’s website. But when she arrived by mail, the customer was shocked to find what couldn’t be further from her expectations. Although the item was similar in color, it looked nothing like what she had seen on the website. In a TikTok, which has been viewed over 22,000 times, the confused customer tagged the Island of love star asking, “Molly-Mae Hague what’s this please?” Although someone insisted it was because it wasn’t all “done”, viewers sided with Timothea, saying the dress looked “way too long”. “Omg, that’s a whole different thing,” wrote one baffled viewer. Others said the dress had a ‘genius’ feel, like this TikTokker who said,’ It gives off Aladdin’s aunt vibes. “That’s what you get for fast fashion. “ “Plt is actually so bad sometimes,” added another viewer. Another buyer also tagged reality tv star joking that she wanted an apology after ordering a PLT sweater that didn’t look like advertised. This isn’t the first time a customer has been stunned by their Pretty Little Thing order. A mother who bought a one-piece claims her teenage sons would “disown” her if she wore it. In a series of hilarious snaps, Lindsey Smith from the UK showed how she discovered the tight outfit exposed her topless breasts. She ordered the size 10 gray jumpsuit for $ 30 to snuggle up in front of the TV with her family, but was in shock when she tore the packaging and tried it on. “I literally couldn’t close a button and I was hanging around all of them,” she said. “It’s not great living in a house with four men – my husband and three sons. “It was so disappointing but I laughed too because you have to find the funny side.” After contacting PLT, Lindsey received a full refund. “I messaged PLT on Facebook and complained. I don’t usually complain, but I thought I had to do it this time around, ”she said. “They were really understanding and professional and immediately paid for a refund.” This article originally appeared on The sun and has been reproduced with permission

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/fashion/celebrity/reality-stars-skimpy-45-dress-angers-fans/news-story/9d8aea1fe062a96225f50d330f9e133f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

