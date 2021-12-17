12th Annual Men of the Desert Fashion Show Benefits Samaritan Animals





Nearly 500 animal lovers donated between $ 200 and $ 250 to attend Animal Samaritans 12th Annual Men of the Desert Fashion Show. All funds raised have benefited the organization’s rescue program. The Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance recommends that nonprofits spend no more than 35 cents per dollar of their budget on administration and fundraising. Animal Samaritans spends only 10 cents on the dollar, which means the remaining 90 cents goes directly to support its mission and services. Member of the Board of Directors of Animal Samaritans and News Channel 3s Patrick evans opened the event by acknowledging not only the board members in attendance, but also the volunteers and staff who made the program so successful. Tom Snyder of Animal Samaritans addresses the crowd. Fundraiser After the words of the co-chairs Lori Serfling and Patrick mundt, CEO of Animal Samaritans Tom snyder took the stage and shared that Animal Samaritans had rescued over 14,000 animals and found homes for 12,000. However, the organization has outgrown its small no-kill shelter on Ramon Road and is in need of a facility can house more animals, accommodate dogs of all sizes and allow for robust on-site exercise. The new facility is slated to open in December 2022. For more information and to make a donation, contact Sid Craig, Fundraising Director, at [email protected] or (760) 601-5700. The beautiful dogs The fashion show featured men’s clothing supplied by Saks Fifth Avenue in Palm Desert. Susan stein, fashion / scene editor for Palm Springs Life, introduced the event by announcing that fashion has changed. It’s casual but elegant and chic. She then described how clothes were selected for the models. Fred The Hammer Williamson, walks Ranger and Spike, two Shih Tzus. Local models on the runway with their pets, many of whom are shelter dogs, including the vice president of the Eisenhower Health Foundation Kristian ardelian and Lilly; owner and CEO of the Luxe Group Michael berk with Romeo and Juliet; Oreste Chua, a luxury retail professional at Gardens on El Paseo, with a soul mate and Chubby Rescue; attorney Walter Clark walk Marnie; attorney Dan Clivner with Princess Cochran; Director of the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory and Executive Director of the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Aaron Espino Hazel walks; Vice President and General Manager of Saks Fifth Avenue Dennis Flaig Moore walking Bentley; professional musician Tim gross, walking Roxie; cardiac surgeon Steven gundry with Okie Dokie; Michael johnson, which specializes in architectural preservation and renovation in New York and Los Angeles, showing off Lucky and Happy; Member of the board of directors of the COD Foundation Dale landon shade walk; Ari Loeb, novelist and stuntman, walking Ama; Michel melançon, a contemplative caregiver focused on end-of-life and palliative care, walking the trail with Lilli; American Airlines flight attendant Marc Miller with Cowboy and Sophie; 849 co-owner Jean Pascal proudly walking Edison and Elsa; Director General of the new Flexible Foundation for Cultural Arts, Craig prater, being escorted down the trail by Sophia; orthopedic surgeon Erik Schnaser, accompanied by Dagny; Rancho Mirage resident MIchael Scoby, walking Nick; motivational speaker and author Wedmore Art escorted by Sissy; film actor, former athlete and Wounded Warrior Project spokesperson Fred The Hammer Williamson, Walking Ranger and Spike; and David Zippel, lyricist and director, Marching Lucky. The story continues Dennis Flaig-Moore shows Bentley, a seven-year-old adopted Westie. Event sponsors The presenting sponsor was The Carl Jud Foundation. Pattes Platinum Sponsors: Eisenhower Health and The Auen Foundation. Pattes d’Or sponsor: Helen Galien and Jamie kabler, Jan Salta, the Skipper Fund, Scarlett and Bill adams and Mechanical bank. Silver Paws Sponsors: Contour dermatology, David Kowalczyk and Curtis Johnson. Bronze Paws Sponsors: Wedmore, Clivner, IE gives / Joe Staley, Sarah milmet, Gregg Seller and Branham Blade, Gayle hodges, Hot Violet Energy and The charcuterie of the body. Tail Waggers Sponsors: Yuck, Marc Smith, Ed ziegler and David Gaines. Tails saved: Canine massage therapy. Animal Samaritains sums up its mission with a quote from “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exuper, first published in 1943: Men have forgotten this truth, but must never forget it. You become responsible, forever, for what you have tamed. Al Jones has been appointed by city council as administrator of the Palm Springs Library, of which he is treasurer. He served as the former Chairman of the Palm Springs International Airport Commission and is a member of the Board of Directors of Dezart Performs, of the Board of Directors of CSU Palm Desert Campus Advancement, of the Advisory Board of Priority One Coachella Valley and a member of DBA and Main Street. Past community engagement includes the board of directors of DAP Health Partners for Life; the Desert LGBTQ Community Center, where he served as secretary of the board for five years; and Sanctuary Palm Springs. This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 12th Annual Men of the Desert Fashion Show Benefits Samaritan Animals

