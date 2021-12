Penélope Cruz wore a dress that took 700 hours to make at the 14th MoMa Film Benefit

Penélope Cruz and her vast body of work were honored at the 14th annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit, sponsored by Chanel since 2011, earlier this week. To mark the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress donned a stunning red Chanel dress that turned heads. Already a style icon, she sharp bob has become the hairstyle of 2021 —Pénélope, who happens to be a Chanel ambassador, made headlines given the uniqueness of her dress. The artist wore a dress inspired by a look from the brand’s fall / winter 2020/2021 collection, with an open back and jeweled neckline that actually took over 700 hours to build. The shoes, jewelry, and bag she was carrying were also by Chanel. The dress honored the sponsor of the evening, but also functioned as a nod to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who served as the fashion house’s creative director until his death in Paris at the age of 85 in February 2019. as a result of complications from pancreatic cancer. (Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images) “In fact, my last day with him was here in New York City,” Penélope told People magazine at the event, which is raising funds to add new films to the museum’s collection. “We were walking through Central Park at midnight and it was truly magical.” The actress had also paid tribute to her friend by walking in her last Chanel show posthumously in 2019 wearing a feathered ball skirt, a white ruffled top and wearing a white rose. “I did it when Karl left us and it was really special,” she recalls. Penélope was named a Chanel brand ambassador alongside actresses Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart in 2018. “It’s such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I admire everything he’s done since I joined. small, so it’s such a pleasure working with him, “the Spanish actress told WWD at the time. “He’s like the king of fashion and we had a really, really interesting photoshoot, so being in front of his camera is an adventure.” The MoMa event brought together the actress’s former co-stars, friends and more, including Co-Chair Ricky Martin, who shared his thoughts on her longtime friendship with Penélope. He recalled in particular their very first meeting, when they were both part of a humanitarian effort to help girls living on the streets of India. “You are an incredible mother, an incredible actress, an incredible citizen of the world,” the Puerto Rican singer said of the actress.

