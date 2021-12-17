French football star Kylian Mbapp becomes Dior global ambassador – WWD





PERFECT: Dior has appointed French professional footballer Kylian Mbappé as the new global ambassador. The football star will represent the French house’s menswear, designed by male artistic director Kim Jones, and its masculine fragrance Sauvage. Mbappé’s appointment comes after Dior launched a two-season collaboration with club Paris Saint-Germain, of which he is the star striker, which saw Jones design the official team wardrobe. The sportsman himself is no stranger to the house, spotted over the years in Dior’s Kaws Bees sweatshirts and denim pieces and favoring his tuxedos for his appearances at the annual Ballon d ‘Gold. He is also an avid sneaker collector and received a coveted and sold-out pair of Air Jordan I High OG Dior as a birthday present from Dior’s artistic director in 2020. Considered one of the best players in the world, the 22-year-old trained at the French national football center of excellence at Clairefontaine and made his professional debut in 2015 with Monaco football club before joining the Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. In the space of six years, he obtained numerous distinctions for his skills, including the “Best young player” of Fifa, the young player of the year in Ligue 1 in France; the Golden Boy Award, the most prestigious individual trophy in Europe awarded to a young footballer under 21, and the Kopa trophy for the world’s best player under 21. He was twice named Ligue 1 player of the year and finished top scorer in the French league for three consecutive seasons. After making his 2017 debut for the France squad, he also became the second teenager – after football legend Pelé – to score in the final, contributing to France’s second title at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Last November, he made sport history by securing France’s ticket to the 2022 World Cup by scoring a quartet of goals in a qualifying match, a first since 1958. He also became the most young player to have scored 100 goals for a single team in the first French championship. Outside the field, Mbappé is involved in many charitable initiatives, by sponsoring the association “Premiers de Cordée”, which offers sports initiatives for hospitalized children and by founding “Inspired by KM”, an association which aims to encourage children to achieve their goals. It supports 98 children from all social backgrounds until they enter the labor market. Mbappé is the latest to sign with Dior as a brand ambassador, joining Pierre Casiraghi, Anna-Taylor Joy, Yara Shahidi, Nina Dobrev, Blackpink’s Jisoo and Iris Law. TO FIND OUT MORE, SEE ALSO: Jisoo, member of Blackpink, is Dior’s new fashion and beauty ambassador EXCLUSIVE: Dior names Pierre Casiraghi ambassador for men’s fashion EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Debicki named face of Dior jewelry

