2021 sees a rebound in the apparel industry as COVID-19 recedes

Although 2021 has been full of its own challenges, the retail sector has seen promising growth which has brought optimism for the future of the industry. | Photo by Arturo Rey / unsplash.com

After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic decimated many industries and cost millions of jobs, many wondered how the country would react in the following years. Although 2021 has been full of its own new challenges, such as supply chain issues, rising inflation, and new variants of the virus, the retail industry has seen growth, which is promising as the country continues to navigate a new normal.

In January, President Joe Biden unveiled the US bailout to stimulate the economy by increasing unemployment insurance and distributing stimulus payments to eligible people. This decision has been welcomed by many business groups, and the National Retail Federation said the stimulus has helped fuel another stage of economic growth. Experts of the accounting and consulting firm Adams foam predicted in March that retailers would experience strong third and fourth quarters in 2021, matching the NRF’s forecast of a record-breaking holiday season.

Many retailers seized growth opportunities as investment firms believed retail would return to pre-pandemic shape. Men’s clothing retailer Custom Brands, Inc., announced in March that it had secured $ 75 million in new financing for its brands, Men’s clothing house, Bank Jos. AT., Moores clothing for men and K&G Fashion Superstore, and in October, sportswear brand Mountain announced a $ 400 million investment of SoftBank Vision 2 Fund.

In April, MasterCard announced a multi-million dollar investment in the Fearless Fund, an investment fund created by women of color for women of color. The investment helps the fund continually expand its portfolio of businesses founded and co-founded by women of color. The e-commerce platform Etsy made a series of measures in June 2021 that broadened its reach in the market. In deal valued at over $ 1 billion, Etsy acquired peer-to-peer social shopping site Depop. The deal expanded Etsys ‘reach into the resale and used market while adding Depops’ largely Gen Z user base. Towards the end of the month, Etsy acquired the company brazilian Elo7, which established its presence in Latin America. Elo7 is a marketplace for handmade items called Etsy from Brazil.

One trend that continued outside of the pandemic was online shopping through digital transactions. The clothing industry was already one of the early adopters of e-commerce, but the pandemic almost made it a necessity as people switched to online shopping when they couldn’t get into stores. When the pandemic forced physical stores to close, many retailers saw their online business increase.

Additionally, to take advantage of digital trends, retailers have started offering new ways for customers to pay for their orders, including using payment services such as buy it now or pay later or turn around. towards cryptocurrencies.

Ally loan, the loan service for Allied bank, unveiled a partnership with Sezzle in May, which offered new interest-free payment plans for online and in-store shoppers. Leading Generation Y and Generation Z Fashion Brand FashionNova announced a partnership with After payment give customers the option of paying for their orders in four interest-free installments instead of paying in one go. Afterpay also parted ways with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, owner of Westfield malls, to announce an integrated partnership that offered shoppers of Westfield malls a more flexible way to pay for their purchases while shoppers returned to in-store purchases.

PacSun became the first major brand in the apparel and retail industry to accept cryptocurrency when it partnered with BitPay in October and towards the end of the year Visa has launched its own digital currency advisory service, which aims to educate retailers and financial institutions on everything cryptocurrency-related, including the deployment of crypto features like mining for non-fungible tokens. Social market Poshmark celebrated its 10th anniversary by launching a collection of NFTs that also offered Poshmark benefits to members.

Denim brand Levi Strauss & Co. reported that its first quarter numbers for 2021 were down 13% from the same quarter in 2020, but global digital net revenue rose 41%, giving the company the confidence to grow its forecast for the year and increased its adjusted amount in the first half. earnings per share.

Expanded size mark Torrid closed above its IPO price in July as the body positivity movement made more women feel comfortable in their own skin.

In October, the NRF predicted a record-breaking holiday shopping season in 2021, as more people returned to in-person shopping in addition to continuing to purchase online sales. The supply chain issues that plagued stores and shoppers most of the year began to ease around the holiday shopping season, which helped push the numbers up.

The majority of buyers started shopping before the holiday season, which the NRF defines as November 1 to December 31. This trend has also helped to mitigate the effects of delayed shipments in ports. After the early start and positive figures for Black Friday weekend shopping, the NRF said the holiday season was on track to exceed its initial forecast.