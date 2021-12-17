Fashion
Glamorous evening for Bosnian migrants presenting the fashion brand
By ELDAR EMRIC
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) For an evening, some migrants in Bosnia were able to escape the hardships of their daily lives for the glamor of fashion.
A fashion show featuring migrant mannequins was held Thursday evening in the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, showcasing a brand created by migrants from reception centers in the Balkan country and a Bosnian designer.
The event held at Sarajevo City Hall also aimed to mark International Migrants Day on Saturday and promote the integration of people who have been forced to flee their homes to escape war, violence or violence. poverty.
It is really important to recognize that migrants have contributed so much to the world and that there are so many different migration paths, said Ingrid Macdonald, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bosnia.
Macdonald saluted these amazing people who have come here and who are contributing to Bosnia and Herzegovina. “
Dubbed No Nation Fashion, the migrant-made fashion brand project began last June, through a sewing project for migrants at some of the reception centers, which initially made reusable masks during the pandemic.
Supported by international organizations in Bosnia and with the help of Bosnian designer Aleksandra Lovric, migrants began to create clothes and accessories made by people on the move, and intended both for themselves and the community. local.
A blend of cultures, an exchange of ideas and creativity of people from various parts of the world, the fashion brand has shown the power of inclusion and diversity, said Laura Lungarotti, of the International Organization for Women. migrations in Bosnia.
Bosnia is home to around 4,000 people who remain stranded in the Balkan country while seeking ways to make their way to Western Europe. The impoverished nation sits on the so-called Balkan route for migrants from Turkey and Greece and across the region to the European Union.
Migrants in Bosnia mainly try to cross to Croatia, a neighboring country to the EU, before heading further west. Many migrants regularly face closed borders and have complained of pushbacks and violence by the Croatian police.
Still scarred by its own trauma from a 1990s war, many Bosnians showed sympathy for the migrants, even as the country struggled against the influx of thousands who needed shelter.
Lovric said she wanted to do whatever she could to help improve the lives of people in the camps.
I wanted them to feel like normal human beings, the designer said. They are all on a difficult road, carrying heavy emotions, and something good is always born out of such emotions.
At Thursday’s fashion show, migrant models stepped onto the catwalk in designs meant to symbolize the different stages of their journey, the “nomadic” route away from home and the transit to new lives in new countries. The sign in the background reads We Are Strong and We Smile.
Organizers said they plan to expand the project to more reception centers and establish cooperation with technical schools and universities in Bosnia.
Working side by side, migrants and Bosnian designers came together and created this fantastic work of art and it really shows how diversity and intercultural exchange can be beneficial for migrants and for the host society. , Lungarotti said.
___
Follow global coverage of PA migration on https://apnews.com/hub/migration
___
This story has been corrected to show that the name of the global event is International Migrants Day, not International Migration Day.
