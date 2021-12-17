An employee of the Hermitage found a century-old candy in a Romanov dress. It’s still so sweet!





Russia beyond; Public domain

The conservator of the St. Petersburg museum shocked Russia with her discovery – a strange little piece seemed to be a favorite candy of the Romanovs.

In 1903, the Romanov family celebrated the 290th anniversary of their dynasty. A large masked ball at the Winter Palace was organized for the occasion. They disguised themselves as 17th-century Russian czars and nobles. Here are the photos taken during this splendid celebration. Eventually, their gorgeous outfits became a source of inspiration for Russian-style playing cards. These vintage dresses are now in the Hermitage Museum, and recently employees of the Scientific Fabric Restoration Laboratory began to restore one of the costumes. But they stumbled upon an unexpected discovery. Grand Duchess Xenia Alexandrovna of Russia Public domain The dress of Nicholas II’s sister, Xenia, was in very good condition, just a few stitches had to be fixed. “We used to look through every tab, fold and hanging piece of the dress, as they usually accumulate dust or frayed fabric,” Galina Fedorova of the Hermitage said in a video the museum uploaded to their instagram account. One of the sleeves was sewn for some reason, but the stitch was quite light and the conservator decided to remove the thread… And something pink fell on his hand, looking like a little stone. “For some reason – probably old instincts triggered – I licked this piece and it turned out to be sweet,” the museum employee said. It turns out that it was a candy from the beginning of the 20th century, bitten by the Grand Duchess. Most likely, she just did not find where to put the candies and just hid them in the sleeve of her dress. The candy was actually made from sugar paste. Can you imagine how good the quality of the sweets (and clothes) of the Tsars was, that they survived over a hundred years? It wasn’t even affected by bacteria or mold. The Great Find will now be stored and displayed with the dress – and will no longer be licked! If you use all or part of the content from Russia Beyond, always provide an active hyperlink to the original content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rbth.com/arts/334531-hermitage-romanov-dress-candy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos