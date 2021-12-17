Kith teams up with Star Wars for latest collaboration – WWD

May the force be with you could be the new mantra from Kith founder Ronnie Fieg.

The merchant has partnered with Lucasfilm to create a collection inspired by the company’s Star Wars franchise, including clothing, accessories and home goods for men and children.

The men’s line includes 54 styles, including renewed partnerships with Modernica and Golden Bear. The pieces include jacquard tapestry artwork of climactic scenes from the Star Wars films; a varsity jacket with custom chenille patches referencing various elements of epic space fantasy; as well as knitwear and oxford shirts with character designs. The apparel offering includes hoodies, crew necks and t-shirts featuring graphics inspired by the initial concept art and the Lucasfilm logo.

For kids, nine styles are offered – Ts, hoodies and onsies – with graphics similar to the men’s line.

The graphics are inspired by blockbuster movies.

Home accessories and items include marbled replicas of Darth Vader and Stormtrooper helmets, as well as a Shell Study Case chair, limited to 155 pieces, created with Modernica and featuring original concept graphics. A mouse pad and bottle opener as well as a range of headwear including beanies, caps and a bob – co-branded with galactic patterns complete the offer.

The Star Wars Kith Collection will be released Monday at 11 a.m. EST in all Kith stores and on the company’s e-commerce site. It will also be offered at 11am CET that day on Kith’s European website.

Kith, who celebrated his 10th anniversary this year, has partnered over the years with a variety of brands including Levi’s, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Coca-Cola and others. Fieg started the business as a 580 square foot shoe annex inside the Atrium store in Brooklyn in 2011, and has grown into a vibrant retailer and coveted brand, with eight flagships and three in-store boutiques in the world and around. 400 employees.