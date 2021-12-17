The rules of Christmas fashion? Everything is allowed but the paper hat is not negotiable | Fashion





THere is a scene at the start of Spencer, the cinematic fable by Pablo Larrans starring Kristen Stewart as the hapless princess trapped inside a frosty Christmas castle, in which Diana’s wardrobe for the festivities is mounted on a rack to his suite. There are dresses for the dinners, costumes for the lunches, a hat for the church, tweed for the outside. Sally Hawkins, playing the Diana dresser, moans and breathes under the weight as if dragging a grand piano. We ordinary civilians don’t tend to sit by the tree in Chanel skirts. We do not risk a diplomatic incident by being insufficiently cared for. (But madam your hair is not together, Diana is reprimanded.) But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any rules. For most of us, the rules of Christmas dress come in the form of a tradition or ritual. Or they are formulated in terms of manners, perhaps, or formulated in the language of enter the mind. If everyone around your table is supposed to put on the silly paper hat that falls from their cookie on their heads even though it’s completely the wrong color for their outfit, that’s a rule, just as much as wearing the good tiara. From tartan pajamas to fancy sweaters, the clothes we wear at Christmas would look quirky any other time. This year, I’m all for party fashion. With any shopping for gifts of seasonal urban outdoor activities at a Christmas market, frankly even just a hot chocolate to take away in a red mug, you’ll find me channeling a strong Pushkin vibe into fluffy white knits and knits. boots with tight laces. It doesn’t matter that I’m in London and not in St. Petersburg, or that I haven’t set foot on an ice rink since the 20th century. If there’s something a little Christmas in the movies, you can find me lining up for some black velvet popcorn and my best Wolford tights, dressed like a box at the ballet. From tartan pajamas to fancy sweaters, the clothes we wear at Christmas would look quirky any other time. Christmas, punctuated by Christmas carols and scented with gingerbread, binds us for a few days to a refined Victorian gaiety at the antipodes of 21st century life. So our Christmas outfits, with their velvet, ribbons, feathers and textured knits, are the best Sunday in modern life. Subscribe to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest articles, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights. And even if you love Christmas as much as I do, it has to be said that it is a demanding time of the year. Christmas Day is a long day. If you have kids, it is going full speed ahead while it is still dark outside. If you cook, the day can feel like a to-do list that lasts until tea time. You’re torn between the desire to look glamorous and the urgent need for fresh air; between the allure of the afternoon movie and the dispersions of wrapping paper and satsuma skin. And someone needs to put the pound tokens in a safe place and do we still have AA batteries? With fashion, as with the rest of Christmas, the best way to stay calm is, counterintuitively, to embrace chaos. Sequined tights with a sequined skirt? Absoutely. High-heeled pajamas and jewelry? Why not. Now is not the time to go for understated chic. A fitted little black dress and high heels is hopeless for a day when you need to be able to quickly hide under the kitchen table to retrieve the crucial new Lego wotsit before the dog eats it. Comfortable apartments and clothes, brightened up with color and sparkle, seem to me a practical choice. But what do I know? Christmas is different behind every front door. Except everyone everywhere has to wear that ridiculous paper hat, right?

