What sold in 2021: the year of costume, sex, jeans and jewelry





Our Birkenstock business exploded. Likewise Mach & Mach, which is made by two sisters from Georgia, really came through from day one; it took off instantly. We have the shoes and are launching their clothes in the spring. Someone like LaQuan[Smith] took off. Having the digital space to tell a designer’s story can be very influential very quickly. Sacai and Marine Serre have been really great for us. The same goes for labels with a dressy but still casual touch, like Khaity. The sequins worked well; the idea of ​​things to have fun. Contemporary, Bare cabineta bit of a skin reveal! Ulla johnson. It’s really about extremes, a wide range, but whatever the connection, it expressed that feeling of being good again. What I have also seen is a move towards greater inclusion in size, both for clothing and shoes. So many brands have embraced this, Asos at Louboutin. There is an incredible desire to be inclusive, from denim and shoes of larger sizes and widths to boots that can accommodate a variety of calf sizes. Were there any surprises? I wasn’t as surprised as taken by the sheer scale of the expression we saw – wearing what makes you feel good, which was confirmed by the amount of color. I’ve seen so much fuchsia, turquoise, and emerald green, those shiny jewel tones. It was fun to watch them go by in the puffs. And I guess I’m a little surprised how quickly people have come back to clothing, not just the jacket, but whatever else you wear with it. What didn’t connect so much? Some of the brands that responded to a more refined, more tailored and more matched look. It was slower to come back. Also, brands that have tried to serve a younger audience but without staying true to their DNA. How has the pandemic affected or changed the retail experience? I think the clients have really enjoyed coming back, and they are very determined to ask for help finding a new look or outfit. We offer what we call 360 degree experiences: a deli concept, a Swedish village with Falljraven, special personal shopping around Simone Rocha. A ton of activations and experiences. These have been really successful. And live events with brands and our stylists, where they can also be in store. The mix of online and offline has been very important.

