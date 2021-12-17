In Lebanon, scarred by the fighting, fashion designers sew their fate

Braving the storm of violence and the economic downturn, Lebanese clothing brands are turning to local production to disrupt the industry.

Maurice Kozeily opens the door to his second-floor apartment in Kaslik, Lebanon, a 25-minute drive north of Beirut, wearing an intricately designed dishdasha, a traditional long cape worn in the Arab world since Biblical times .

But unlike Jesus’ dish, Maurice’s is sewn in bright red patterns onto expensive-looking fabrics. Excited, he explains that he did it himself.

In the living room, he prepared a small table with Arabic coffee. As soon as he takes a seat on the couch, he untangles the three-foot-tall shisha pipe standing next to him and takes a long puff with the ease of someone who has been doing it for 65 years. After all, he did.

“Well, where do you start? He asks through a cloud of apple-mint smoke.

Maurice, who turns 80 this year, has been making, designing and making clothes in Lebanon since 1956. Born in a modest house in Jounieh, not far from where he lives today with his daughter Gina, he is very early on in fashion, analyzing and drawing inspiration from the dresses of the priests he saw in church.

From the age of 12, despite the hostility of his parents, he began to make pants for men and put on female sets on the side, which intrigued him much more. Soon after, despite no formal training, he decided to try his luck in Beirut, where the fashion scene was already budding with high-end French fashion houses like Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent.

Good times

From the start of the 1960s, Lebanon experienced what is known today as its “golden era”. Imbued with a sense of national unity that has never been fully restored, it has led to successful economic and social reforms. Beirut has become the banking hub of the Middle East, with several leading international companies choosing the city to host their regional offices. Women also gained the right to vote in 1952, 20 years before neighboring countries like Jordan and Iraq.

The arts and culture scene was also booming, with several of the country’s artistic pillars – such as the Sursock Museum and the Baalbeck International Festival – having taken root during this time.

“The city was not sleeping at the time,” says Maurice. “People came from all over to discover our fashion, our cuisine, our festivals, our parties. ”

In 1964, Maurice began working in the Dior studio, where they made dresses, suits and other delicate sets for celebrities like Fairouz, Liz Taylor and Grace Kelly.

According to him, the Lebanese fashion scene was not only on par with Europe or America, it was the best in the world.

With nostalgia, he describes the fashion shows he attended in the Cedar Mountains, Lebanon’s largest pine forest, and home to thousands of cedars symbolized on the Lebanese flag.

“Seeing this is like a dream. It’s something you can’t express, ”he reflects.

The golden age did not last long, however. In 1975, rising sectarian tensions, religious dissensions and the issue of Palestinian colonization in Lebanon spilled over and led to the onset of the civil war, which lasted for 15 years and resulted in the deaths of an estimated 150,000 people.

“The last time I saw this workshop was when the army tanks drove us out,” says Maurice.

When asked if he would be able to indicate the location of the office, he said no.

“I would be able to show you in general, but everything was bombed during the war. There is nothing left.

Jobless due to the violence in Beirut, Maurice opened his own small shop in his hometown of Jounieh, where he employed five tailors and began to design his own work. During the remainder of the Civil War, and for almost 25 years after, that is exactly what he did.

“The war hasn’t changed the fact that Lebanon is famous for fashion. Whenever I travel, people can always instantly recognize me as Lebanese because of our reputation, ”he says.

“It won’t change because of a conflict.”

Slowdown

Mauritius’ reflections come at the right time, given that, since 2019, Lebanon has been going through one of the worst economic crises the world has ever known. While the bombs do not fall on the streets as they were during the Civil War, the desperation is just as palpable today as it was then, if not more. Poverty affects over 80 percent of the population and no reform is in sight.

The extreme devaluation of the local currency is the main reason why few people in Lebanon are able to buy basic necessities. Since 1990, the Lebanese lira has been pegged to the dollar at a rate of 1,500. Since 2019, the exchange rate has been in an almost constant free fall, recently reaching a new record: 29,000 Lebanese lira to the dollar.

The desperate economic situation was exacerbated by the explosion in the Port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, when a massive amount of ammonium nitrate, improperly stored for years, exploded, killing more than 200 people and leaving thousands homeless, most with no money to rebuild. Most blame the government’s negligence for the explosion and corruption on the grounds that an investigation has yet to produce concrete findings.

Elie Saab – perhaps the most esteemed Lebanese designer in history – was in his downtown studio when the explosion struck. The workshop and his house have been reduced to ruins. A few weeks later, he released a famous new collection, dedicated to his suffering city. But in a March interview with the New York Times, he admitted: “It’s getting more and more difficult for people to stay here and make a living.

“The world loves Lebanese designers. We, the established, are very grateful for this support. But I’m worried about new and emerging designers here. It’s so difficult for them right now, and there is so much global competition, ”he told The Times.

The exodus of young talents from Lebanon – nearly a quarter of a million remain in the first quarter of 2021 alone – combined with the fact that Lebanon is primarily a country of import, including textiles, has left many many people wonder: what will happen to the fashion scene? who once rivaled Paris?

Ghassan and Carla Wakim, a husband and wife duo who together own Fabula, a famous Lebanese mid-to-luxury brand that has been around for nearly 20 years, say the industry is here to stay.

But that does not mean that it did not need adaptations.

In 2018, the Wakim could sense that something was about to hit the Lebanese economy. While they couldn’t imagine the magnitude of what was to come, they decided it was time to make a change. With extensive market knowledge and a designer built into Carla, the Wakim started designing clothes from scratch and opened a production plant, which now employs 40 people.

“What you are going to see in Fabula now, everything is made by us in Lebanon. All. 100 per cent. We produce 4,000 pieces per month, ”says Ghassan, who says Fabula is able to sell at a price 60% lower while still achieving an“ acceptable ”profit margin from the costs saved by local production.

Carla admits that switching to local production was not an easy decision, but that Fabula – and other brands that have taken similar steps – are shaking up the industry.

“Now we have clients who are proud to wear“ Made in Lebanon ”. This mentality of only wearing high-end foreign brands with a big logo, I think it will be fine. Which is better, ”she said.

The couple also agree that local production is more sustainable, given Lebanon’s history with instability.

“Lebanon is developing. Now we are starting to learn to rely on ourselves. Before, we imported everything. Now, because we have to, we learn fast. We are becoming more and more able to export, ”says Ghassan, who explains that the company has been able to pay for itself with e-commerce sales, admitting that for most Lebanese there is not much left – if not not. – silver. on purchases after paying for energy, fuel and food.

Like Maurice, the Wakim say that Lebanese fashion is in their blood, in times of war, conflict or crisis.

“We did this exercise for ourselves to prove that we can continue, we believe in Lebanon,” says Ghassan.

“We love our country.

