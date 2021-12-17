Fashion designer Ilona Reemers spices up men’s brand CHRIS CAYNE





I’m Ilona Reemers, a proud new fashion designer for nautical fashion label CHRIS CAYNE from The Shirtmakers in Hoevelaken. A great challenge on which I have been working with enthusiasm for almost a year now. My story begins 16 years ago, when I started at Fashion Academy Rotterdam in 2005. After many years of study and internship, I knew that as a fashion girl I wanted to start working for the biggest international brands of fashion designers, such as Gaastra and Tommy Hilfiger (PVH Corporation). It was there that I acquired many years of professional experience and know-how. In 2020, I decided to take on a new challenge as Senior Fashion Designer at The Shirtmakers in Hoevelaken. Soon I was invited for an interview and was on a mission to give men’s brand CHRIS CAYNE a new look and put it back on the map. What a great challenge! Over the past few months, I have worked with great enthusiasm on various CHRIS CAYNE collections and branding. Therefore, I am delighted to be able to give a brief description of the new look. The collection will be divided into 2 nautical collections, namely Casual Wear and Casual / Sport. The Casual Wear collection is comfortable, elegant, colorful and contemporary. The Casual / Sport line is sportier and uses more refined technical materials, red / white / blue colors and branded trims. All Casual Wear product groups feature our new yacht logo. Casual / Sport styles with our new red / white / blue nautical flag stripe. This allows a distinction in the brand image but also a unity in the two different collection segments. Quality is the key! All our fabrics within our label for men CHRIS CAYNE are selected and developed with love and quality. We too have a mission to create a fashion that wastes nothing and welcomes everything. Today, the world faces some of its greatest challenges to date – from climate change and scarcity of resources to inequalities and prejudices. A fashion brand cannot change all of that, but through the power of partnership and collaboration within The Shirtmakers, we will strive in the future to do all we can to create a sustainable fashion future. Variation is the key! A wide range of products in different product groups based on the diversity of fabrics (solids / textures / jacquards), finishes, stripes, allover prints give CHRIS CAYNE the right look. In addition, we offer a wide range of cuts. Inspired by today’s fashion. Price is the key! We are working hard on a healthy pricing structure in the collection to make sure there is something for everyone! Come take a look at our retailers and get inspired! Read more about Chris Cayne on their brand page: fashionunited.com/compagnies/chris-cayne

