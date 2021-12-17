Janhvi Kapoor’s knitted dress is so elegant that it stands out even in the rocky landscape of Saudi Arabia





Actress Janhvi Kapoor is making the most of her time in Saudi Arabia. And, her stunning photos are proof of that. The latest of her gulf country fashion papers is a nude colored dress. The number, by Prabal Gurung, featured a collar design and keyhole details. She rocks the look with minimal accessories. The subtle brown color of her eyes and lips was enough to give her appearance a sense of completion. She left her hair open. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s Stunning Black & Purple Kaftan Is An Arab Vacation Ambience Wrapped In An Outfit Before the number close to the body, Janhvi Kapoor gave us a caftan look. Her airy black kaftan dress had vibrant purple accents. There were geometric patterns on the neckline of her kaftan and embellishments on the sleeve hems. Her long dangling earrings and bracelets amplified the look. Janhvi Kapoor can’t get enough of caftan dresses. Do you want proof ? Look at this recent pick from the diva. She dazzled in a vibrant and colorful kaftan number and we were delighted with her choice. Her one-shoulder outfit featured different shades of green, purple, and white keeping yellow as the base color. These long golden earrings enhance her look. Janhvi Kapoor knows how to shine like pure gold. Some time ago she turned heads in a beautiful golden dress. Her bodycon mini dress featured open back and cutout designs. Her matching gold bracelets and shoes added more beauty to her overall look. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor in Floral Print Kaftan Dress Brings Summer Vibes to Winter Days Janhvi Kapoor can also master monochrome numbers like a pro. She once posted a pic of her all-black sparkling pant ensemble and we were in awe. Her outfit included flared pants and a blazer with an open front. Silver hoops and rings completed her look. For makeup, she added a touch of pink to her lips. Janhvi Kapoor and her love for tight outfits is no secret. She once looked stunning in a vibrant pink dress. Her figure-hugging suspender number was enough to make a style statement. What do you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s super cool numbers? Also read: Janhvi Kapoor soars to chic new heights in stunning brown Lehenga To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

