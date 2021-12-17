2021 Outlier Slim overalls review

Photo-Illustration: The Strategist; Photo: Retailer

An airport in the hour of red eyes is a dreadful sartorial spectacle. Forget the pervasiveness of athleisure. Alo or Vuori from head to toe are part of the route these days; it is much more severe. People walk around like they’re at an adult sleepover, wearing tie-dyed sweatpants, socks and sandals, completing the look with a full-size pillow. Public decorum goes through the window.

I have traveled long journeys for work and play for the past 20 years, but never really thought about what I had in my luggage. Well-constructed chinos and denim with dress shirts, polo shirts and blazers were the name of the game. But that formula has limits: Chinos aren’t stretchy and can be unforgiving on longer flights, and denim can. being overdressed for certain events upon arrival.

I heard about it for the first time Outlier shortly after their launch in 2008. I was intrigued by the problem they were trying to solve: Co-founder, Abe Burmeister, was feverishly testing different fabrics in the Garment District, starting from a hunch he could create. pants that wore like jeans but had stretch and durability. Countless prototypes and a few years later Outlier now specializes in utilitarian clothing that travels exceptionally well and doesn’t look flashy. I bought the Slim overalls, which are made with a blend of Cordura nylon treated with a high-tech material called Schoeller-Keprotec, which gives the pants the appearance and function of an abrasion resistant canvas. Meanwhile, a separate poly-nylon blend on the inside gives them a soft feel. Abes’ original idea was to create a brand that worked well for cyclists, whose pants tend to get shredded by their bike. This ethos seems to have lent itself to many other activities, such as travel.

My first trip with the Slim Dungarees was to Copenhagen, which served as the perfect test kitchen. The weather varies from good to gloomy, and everyone is on their bikes. They worked like a charm. (The slim overalls have a five-pocket chinos that are fitted but not tight; Outlier makes pants in a variety of other fits and fabrics.) Since then I have worn them in Patagonia, East Africa, the Middle East, in South America and beyond. I find them very comfortable to wear on flights as they are a bit stretchy and stay super breathable in stuffy and overheated airline cabins. But the real value lies in their efficiency on the road. Just bring a pair, two if you’re feeling extravagant. They stay dry in light rain and dry quickly if you get wet. They don’t need to be washed often: spill a coffee and it will bead right away without staining the fabric. You would never go long without washing a garment for obvious reasons, but due to the exact mix of materials, Outliers are low maintenance. The pants are breathable in hot weather but polished enough that you can walk around the Four Seasons without looking out of place.

After 12 years of wearing the brand’s clothes, I discovered that I was not the only Outlier fanatic. A friend and former Army Special Forces soldier told me that her team wore the Slim overalls when they needed to look low-key, and that she never even ripped the pants off on tough missions in the world. difficult places like Mosul. I’ve converted other new fans, like photojournalist friends and NGO workers who left their Filson chinos or their bomb-proof Carhartt pants for the Outlier cult. Enthusiasts (although I don’t know them personally) also include the streetwear guys who buy Outlier with Arcteryx Veilance on Grailed, and the menswear cognoscenti at reddit.com/techwear.

I used to think of clothes as clothes to wear, but Outlier is doing something unusual: he makes clothes that are also utility and technology. Because it works so well and doesn’t require a lot of care, I pack less and move more freely. I have accumulated a lot of clothes from the brand, but I really only need one pair of pants. It also doesn’t hurt that they get mixed up in various circumstances. Sometimes it’s good to be the gray man and blend in with your surroundings.

receive the strategist’s newsletter In fact, great deals, smart buying tips and exclusive discounts. Conditions and privacy notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our terms and privacy notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

See everything





The strategist is designed to bring out the most useful expert recommendations for things to buy in the broad landscape of ecommerce. Some of our latest wins include the best acne treatments, wheeled luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural remedies for anxiety, and bath towels. We update links where possible, but note that offers may expire and all prices are subject to change.