The coolest new fashion magazine can be found on a matchbox





Users can almost inhale short information, whether it’s an essay or a fast-paced editorial. Throughout the magazine there are small paragraphs that touch on a number of hot spots in fashion. In one case, there is an article on late stage capitalism and what it means for the creative class (a take home quote: adapt or die), a take on fatherhood vs. ‘open source (creators no longer need brands) and the death of collaboration (All PR little substance). As heady as these topics are, they are incredibly digestible thanks to their brevity. It should have a five-second attention span and you can read everything in 20 minutes, Korbjuhn says. One of the most poignant pieces of information is a photoshopped text message from dictator Joseph Stalin. (His avatar is a flexible robot arm.) Here, the fictionalized Stalin writes his Reflections on Tiktok, which quotes a passage from his 1938 book Dialectical and historical materialism. In a capitalist society, there is an inherent tendency for the attention span of each successive generation to decrease as the experience of alienation increases. New cinematic and musical forms pulverize all content into smaller, more purely sensational fragments. Stalin’s little text message is read at 2:28 a.m., another clever detail that taps into our 24/7 consumption need. The beauty of Paradigm Trilogy it is that these heavy analyzes are hidden among beautiful images. One of the coolest moments is a Y2K-inspired editorial with Issa Lish smoking hot in an ERL tank top and Jean Paul Gaultier miniskirt and also posing in an orange Team Studio bikini and pair of low-rise Wrangler jeans. While the footage is entertaining, Korbjuhn added quotes from writers like Susan Sontag (It’s beautiful because it’s awful) and Werner Herzog (I’m fascinated by Trash TV. The poet shouldn’t look away. ). This is a tribute to the critical theorist Slavoj Zizek wrote for the 2003 Abercrombie & Fitchs Back to School catalog, dotting the hypersexualized images with quotes like The Only Successful Sexual Relationship happens when the fantasies of two partners overlap. For Korbjuhn, this reference is more important than ever. This [this Paradigm Trilogy editorial] is an American catalog in identity crisis, she said. It represents the hypocrisy of luxury, that is, luxury wants to please the masses in the kitsch version. It is high and low. What if you don’t understand everything? The fashion editorial always paints a pretty picture.

