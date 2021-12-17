16 velvet dresses from Saks, Vince and more

Velvet is to holiday clothing what linen is to summer in Capri: more or less the uniform. Ruby red, midnight blue and emerald green velvet dresses land on shelves like clockwork every December, and their popularity is only growing. On TikTok, the hashtag “velvetdress” currently has over 5.2 million views.

It is undoubtedly a festive and warm fabric to lean on. “People are thrilled to dress up for the holiday season and a trend we are seeing among our Bloomingdale shoppers is love for anything velvet,” confirms Arielle Siboni, Director of Ready Fashion. -to-wear from Bloomingdale. BAZAAR.com. She adds that other velvety items – halter tops, blazers, even jeans, also land in the shopping carts of buyers.

This year, the nostalgia factor that permeates jewelry and outlet tops is also dressing up in velvet for the holidays. Some popular dresses follow the fashion of family portraits circa 1990 – babydoll hems, Peter Pan collars, and rhinestone button or two – while others are mini skirts and sheaths designed for layering. “Just as we’re seeing the resurgence of ’90s-inspired silhouettes in general fashion, it’s no surprise that the velvet trend also has’ 90s-inspired influences, as evidenced by slip dresses, corsets and halters, ”explains Siboni.

If you want to lean into the homecoming benchmark, Siboni recommends “styling a velvet dress with fun accessories like the mini bag and barely visible sandals”. If you’re in the mood for an undoubtedly festive dress, shop our top 16 picks ahead of time: a few in true retro flair from Black Halo, Miu Miu, and Alessandra Rich, and some with full updates. from 2021.