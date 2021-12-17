Fashion
16 velvet dresses from Saks, Vince and more
Reformation
Velvet is to holiday clothing what linen is to summer in Capri: more or less the uniform. Ruby red, midnight blue and emerald green velvet dresses land on shelves like clockwork every December, and their popularity is only growing. On TikTok, the hashtag “velvetdress” currently has over 5.2 million views.
It is undoubtedly a festive and warm fabric to lean on. “People are thrilled to dress up for the holiday season and a trend we are seeing among our Bloomingdale shoppers is love for anything velvet,” confirms Arielle Siboni, Director of Ready Fashion. -to-wear from Bloomingdale. BAZAAR.com. She adds that other velvety items – halter tops, blazers, even jeans, also land in the shopping carts of buyers.
This year, the nostalgia factor that permeates jewelry and outlet tops is also dressing up in velvet for the holidays. Some popular dresses follow the fashion of family portraits circa 1990 – babydoll hems, Peter Pan collars, and rhinestone button or two – while others are mini skirts and sheaths designed for layering. “Just as we’re seeing the resurgence of ’90s-inspired silhouettes in general fashion, it’s no surprise that the velvet trend also has’ 90s-inspired influences, as evidenced by slip dresses, corsets and halters, ”explains Siboni.
If you want to lean into the homecoming benchmark, Siboni recommends “styling a velvet dress with fun accessories like the mini bag and barely visible sandals”. If you’re in the mood for an undoubtedly festive dress, shop our top 16 picks ahead of time: a few in true retro flair from Black Halo, Miu Miu, and Alessandra Rich, and some with full updates. from 2021.
Arlo draped velvet mini dress
Puff sleeves, gathered waist and that bright red velvet: Black Halo is the epitome of a holiday dress.
Embellished Velvet Mini Dress
A sweetheart neckline and even softer buttons make this a nostalgic dress you’ll wear more than once.
Carol ruffled crinkled-velvet maxi dress
Fashion insiders have long known Batsheva for her Victorian necklines and Laura Ashley-style flowers. For the holidays, the designer touch on crushed velvet is the way to go.
Textured mini dress
There is no risk of buyer’s remorse with this alluring mini dress. Her flowing sleeves and skirt are made to twirl.
Scoop neck slip dress
There’s nothing sultry about this contemporary babydoll dress. The pistachio hue is so distinctive that you will only need a minimalist earring for a complete party look.
Camille Knot Dress
We’re on board with the return of the fashion knot in all its forms, including the front of a velvet holiday dress. Saloni’s peek-a-boo neckline and midi hem keep those feminine details from dominating the look.
Minna velvet dress
This mini emerald has so much layering potential. But if you prefer a skirt or longer sleeves, go to Ref’s huge store, which is partially on sale. velvet part.
Buttoned velvet dress
Velvet minis have always been in the Miu Miu way. Invest in this charming dress now and have the satisfaction of owning it for the many velvet revisits to come.
The Akilah Nap Dress
To pull a little more out of your velor dress, look for a style that you can wear in multiple ways with the slight adjustment of a strap or hem. The Hill House Home Akilah, from the brand’s first vacation collection, can be worn as an off-the-shoulder dress that lowers the collarbone or as a tank dress with a higher neckline. The dress hangs like a dream no matter how you wear it.
Strapless velvet dress
Bustiers and corsets are another rebirth trend we’ve worn (and re-worn) this year. Mix the structured suit with dreamy velvet in extended sizes, and you have a party dress that turns heads in your hands.
Rowenna floral velvet dress
Everything turns pink with this daring dress. There is a bit of ’80s glamor in the puffed sleeves, but the gathers at the hips and waist are totally modern.
Helena velvet midi dress
Sober, elegant and supported by Siboni from Bloomingdale. This little slip dress is a must have for winter evenings, with or without a bodysuit layered underneath.
Empire waist velvet midi dress
Between the ruffled maxi skirt, the powder pink velvet and the low back to tie, this is the most romantic way to wear the trend. It is also available in plus and small sizes.
Aquarius Scoop Neck Mini Dress
On any other dress, that crochet collar could get tricky. But the velvet micro-mini skirt remains modern. Patterned tights are encouraged.
Justine dress
Tanya Taylor converted her usual watercolor prints into a metallic and velvet tapestry for the holidays. Not only will this striking design make you stand out, its semi-sheer sleeves will keep you cool anywhere.
Free people
Here’s a under $ 150 velor dress that would look ultra-rich with stiletto heels and riding boots.
