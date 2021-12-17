Best Jeans for Men: 5 Essential Styles GQ Editors Swear By





At the top of the American men’s fashion canon, sits humble blue jeans. But find the right pair of jeans for you can be a tricky proposition, given the almost limitless selection of cuts and washes you’ll come across in the world. Straight, slim, athletic, flared, bootlegged, high waisted, scattered, muffled, covered, it’s hard to know what works with both your build and style. So for the first episode of the GQ recommends the show (right there), we’ve rounded up what we think are the five most essential jeans styles around, and broken them down point by point. You’ll hear exactly why our editors love them and how to style them, and get moodboard inspirations straight from some of the most stylish men on the planet. Give her a watch to figure out which jeans fit will best match the rest of your wardrobe. And if you see something you like, hit the Shop the Look button to check out our favorite pairs of each cut (which are also very useful below). look The GQ recommends the show: Our 5 favorite jeans are fitting right now Contents This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. 1. Straight leg jeans If you’re looking to hit the reset button on your denim collection, start with the original silhouette: neither too wide nor too narrow, cut straight from the hips to the ankle. Try them on with a smooth leather jacket and your sturdiest boots. Jean Levis 501 original fit The jeans that invented jeans are just as stylish, reliable and versatile today as they were in 1890. Left Field Chelsea Vidalia Mills 14 oz. jeans, $ 198 Left Field makes jeans the old-fashioned way: beefy and sturdy and ready to beat. 2. Straight slim jeans Slightly thinner than a real straight leg, with the slightest narrowing beyond the knees. Looks great with an equally fitted tee, or cleans up well with a button-down shirt and tie on date nights or casual Fridays. Jean Levi’s 505 Once you have mastered the 501, you can move on to the thinner 505. Buck Mason “Maverick” slim jeans, $ 145 Every man alive looks great in a pair of slim black jeans, and Buck Mason’s version is about as definitive as it gets. 3sixteen ST-122x tapered slim jeans, $ 230 With its unique black and indigo denim, these firecrackers woven in Japan and made in the USA will fade beautifully over time. APC Small Standard Jeans Menswear leaders have long viewed APC jeans as the perfect introduction to raw denim for a reason: they’re reasonably priced, perfectly cut, and built to last. 3. Flared jeans Yes, the 70s are back. Whether you’re after an understated bootcut or a hippie bell bottom, flare jeans are an advanced denim maneuver worth trying. Levi’s So High bootcut jeans The major energy of the 70s at a largely affordable price. Celine Homme “Dylan” jeans A subtle flare and cut hems reinforce these straight lines to elite Grail status. Kapital distressed embellished flare jeans The official NBA tunnel jeans. 4. The high waist jeans With tucked-in shirts more fashionable than ever, wearing your jeans all the way to the belly button makes more sense than ever. These pairs, specially cut for the look, will accentuate your leg length and give your new fancy belt plenty of room to shine. Lemaire sailor jeans It doesn’t matter what you wear on top – t-shirts, button-down shirts, sweaters, whatever – make sure you tuck them in. 5. The skater jeans Even if you’re not out on the streets doing kick-flips, you can still wear and appreciate the jeans designed for it: roomy enough to move around, just short enough to keep your wrists from getting caught in your board. BDG two-knee skate fit jeans These double knees will come in handy when you fail to land this Pop Shove It 360 for the 90th time. Supreme Regular Jeans Real heads know the best Supreme joints are the ones that not are selling out right away – and the coveted New York skate label denim is absolutely eligible. Jean Rag & Bone RB21 “Mick” Comfortable relaxed fit, beautiful natural wash.

