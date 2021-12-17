The Miss America contestant wore a daring dress inspired by the fantasy book

Miss Utah wore a dress inspired by Aelin Galathynius from “Throne of Glass” during Miss America.

Sasha Sloan’s strapless gold dress fit the description of a nightgown Aelin wears in the books.

Sloan also wore a dress inspired by a fictional character during the Miss Utah Pageant.

A Miss America contestant paid tribute to one of her favorite fantasy characters in the contest.

Sasha sloan, 23, is the 2021 Miss Utah and placed in the top 10 in the pageant. She defends refugees and sings like her talent. She is also an avid reader, especially of fantastic books.

Sloan went viral on TikTok in 2020 for showing off the red dress she wore to compete in Miss Utah, which reminded her of Katniss Everdeen from “The Hunger Games.”

Sloan called her the “Girl on Fire” dress, which was Katniss’ nickname in the books.

the dress video has over 7 million views to date and has propelled Sloan to TikTok star status. She now has over a million followers.

Sloan publishes fantastic books on her TikTok, as well as superhero movies and her life as Miss Utah. She also told Insider that she started a small business with her sister Brighton Sloan called Archive Sunday which sells wall art inspired by popular works in August 2020 after its page became popular.

“We have an all-female staff and a passionate online base that tracks our weekly product releases,” Sloan said of the company, adding that the company is already approaching $ 1 million in revenue.

Because the “girl on fire” dress literally changed her life, Sloan wanted to pay homage to another of his favorite female protagonists with her Miss America dress.

She ends up being inspired by Aelin Galathynius, the main character of The series “The Glass Throne” by Sarah J. Maas, for her Miss America dress.

The gold strapless dress was covered in sparkles and had a bold thigh-high slit. It captured the character’s energy and looked like a gold nightgown that Aelin wears in the episode “Queen of Shadows” of the Maas series.





Miss Utah Sasha Sloan wore a dress inspired by a fictional character from the Miss America pageant.

Miss America Organization







The Aelin dress selected by Sloan was designed by Sherri Hill, and she bought it from Regalia Gowns in Orlando, Florida.

Sloan told Insider that she felt drawn to the idea of ​​wearing an Aelin-inspired dress because of their similarities, especially their shared resilience.

“It took me three attempts in four years for Miss Utah to reach the stage of Miss America,” Sloan told Insider. “I’ve been told countless times along the way that despite having a knockout interview, I didn’t have the talent or stage presence to be successful.”

“A famous quote from ‘Throne of Glass’ is ‘You don’t give in’, and I think that sums up the challenges I encountered on my journey to fulfill my childhood dream of representing Utah to Miss America.” , she said.

The dress lived up to all of Sloan’s expectations.

“The moment I put on the ‘Aelin’ dress, I started to cry,” Sloan said. “I knew instantly that was what I should wear.”

In some ways, it seemed like Sloan was meant to wear the dress.

“I found a long forgotten sketch I drew as a teenager of my dream Miss America dress and it’s exactly the same style as the Aelin dress, ”she told Insider.

“Reading has been my escape and my solace all my life,” Sloan said of why the dress was so important to her. “I hope one day to build worlds where other girls can escape as they imagine themselves on daring adventures. For me, the greatest adventure of my life has been working for Miss America.”

“I couldn’t be prouder to represent nerdy girls at the country’s most esteemed women’s achievement competition,” she added. “Win or lose, wearing the Aelin dress on national television is definitely a crowning achievement.”