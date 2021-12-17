Reversible black bomber jacket for men





Montreal, Dec. 17 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Frank And Oaks’ newest jacket, the Reversible Skyline Bomber, is made with fabric derived from recycled PET bottles and recycled polyester fibers. Water resistant, it is also very versatile with one side featuring fashionable diamond-shaped quilting and the other a smooth surface. More information about Frank And Oak is available via: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear black jacket The bomber jacket is ideal for avant-garde men looking for a more thoughtful alternative to traditional off-the-shelf clothing. In addition to the jacket’s eco-friendly fabric, it also uses feather-free and cruelty-free Thermore Ecodown padding. Plastic waste has become a pressing global concern, with PET bottles being a major contributor to this problem given their ubiquity. Frank And Oak uses innovative techniques to transform plastics into durable and long-lasting clothing fibers. The Reversible Skyline Bomber Jacket comes in a chic black color and features a waxed finish, which uses wax to keep water out. As previously announced, this piece was designed for performance; it can withstand cold temperatures down to -10C. There are also three pockets in total, two of which are on the lower front and one on the chest. The versatile design makes it easy to pair with the rest of the Frank And Oaks Smart-Layer clothing family. Orders are usually filled within three to five days, but buyers can also opt for two-day express shipping. In keeping with the store’s commitment to providing quality customer service, all purchases are covered by a 10 day return policy. About Frank and Oak Frank And Oak was founded by entrepreneurs who are equally passionate about style and protecting the planet. All products are made from sustainably and ethically sourced materials. In addition to outerwear, the brand also offers other clothing such as loungewear, sweaters, t-shirts, pants and underwear. A spokesperson said: “Every step towards sustainability is an opportunity to improve ourselves. We believe that when we all act on our promises, we can live in a cleaner, healthier and more conscious world where human progress is in harmony with the planet. “ The story continues Those interested can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com if they need more details about the store and its products. ### For more information on Frank And Oak, contact the company here: Franc and Oak

