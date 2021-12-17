Sharon Stone flaunts her legs and abs in a high cutout dress

Sharon Stone attended the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s The Tragedy Of Macbeth on Thursday, and she wasn’t kidding with her red carpet look.

The 63-year-old actress showed up in a stunning leopard-print peek-a-boo dress that revealed flashes of skin.

Sharon is a big fitness fan: she’ll be doing leg lifts in the tub for water resistance, and just trying to be active on the reg, for example.

The 63-year-old actress showed up in a stunning leopard-print peek-a-boo dress that revealed flashes of skin. A thigh split showed Sharon's incredibly toned legs, while a cutout at her midsection revealed a lacy black bra and tight abs.

Here’s another snapshot of this fire fit:

Of course, Sharon has made it clear that she works hard to look this good. “I work for this. I work in everything ”, she said previously Hollywood journalist.

This includes mixing things up in her fitness routine to keep her motivated. “Every time I exercise, I do something different depending on the areas that need to be moving,” said Sharon. Form. This includes going to the gym for up to five days a week for intensive workouts in Pilates, dance, yoga, and strength training.

Sharon is also a big fan of fitness – she’ll be doing leg lifts in the tub for water resistance and just trying to be active on the reg.

“All you have to do is move,” she said. Vogue. “Periodically throughout the day, I just move my body. I do this when I’m on set. I do leg lifts and back kicks, throw myself to the ground, and do a few jackknifes. My team always tell me, “It’s so cool you just throw in and kick bribes. ”

Sharon shared that she would even do what she calls “jazz arm”, with lead weights where she pushes upward for 15 minutes. This, she said, “makes a big difference.”

“I also have little strap weight bracelets on my arms,” Sharon said. “I put them on while I’m at my computer or at my desk and leave them on all day because you would be amazed at how well you can train on your computer with a few pounds on your arms. ”

Sharon also focuses on healthy eating.

“I drank so little at first. But seven years ago I was training and really wanted to cut myself,” she said. Hollywood journalist. “I looked at Madonna – we’re the same age – and I asked my trainer, ‘What am I not doing? Find out what she’s doing! ‘ She came back and said, “I don’t think she drinks alcohol. So I decided to try zero for three months. And I saw a huge difference! ”Sharon is also trying to pass up the gluten and caffeine.

