Chris Gbandi named UConn men’s football coach, replaces retired Ray Reid





Chris Gbandi, who won the 2000 Hermann Trophy and led the UConn men’s football team to their third NCAA National Championship this season, will be UConn’s next men’s football coach, the director of the UK announced. athletics David Benedict in a press release Friday.

Gbandi is replacing his former trainer, Ray Reid, who stepped down last month to spend more time with his parents. Gbandi becomes the ninth head coach in the history of the program and the third since 1969.

I’m so excited Chris is coming home, Reid said in a statement. Chris is an exceptional head coach and an even better person who will serve as a tremendous leader and role model for our student-athletes. Winning is in his DNA, and we are extremely fortunate that he is leading this program in the future. I can’t wait to see his team play. Gbandi has spent the past six years as the men’s football head coach at Northeastern, where he led the team to an 11-6-2 record last season. Prior to his time at Northeastern, Gbandi was Associate Head Coach at Dartmouth from 2014-2016, Assistant Coach at Holy Cross from 2012-2014, and was on the Reids staff at UConn from 2011-2012. These teams have posted a record of 58-33-10 during his tenure as an assistant coach. My family and I would like to thank David Benedict and the search committee for trusting me to lead this legendary program, said Gbandi. It is certainly a dream come true for me to have the opportunity to return to my alma mater and build on the legacy that my mentor Ray Reid has established. UConn football has a rich history of success, and my goal is to recruit and develop the best student-athletes at a world-class institution that will ultimately bring another national championship to Storrs. During his coaching career, Gbandi has helped his teams compete in three NCAA tournaments, including an appearance in 2011 with UConn. Additionally, Gbandi has coached two NSCAA-All Americans, one NSCAA-All Atlantic Region player and 10 All-Conference team winners.

Chris Gbandi is one of the best players in the history of our football program, Benedict said in a statement. But this ability is paltry compared to his caliber as a person and leader of young men. Our men’s soccer program is steeped in tradition and a source of pride for our college community and the State of Connecticut. UConn football is equipped to succeed and Chris is the right man to lead us to a bright future. Chris has accomplished everything as a player that the young men on our current squad, as well as the prospects we will be signing in the future, want to accomplish. His ability to build relationships and communicate what it takes to achieve these levels of success will provide him with a unique ability to hold individuals accountable to a standard that will result in team and individual success. Finally, Chris is a Husky. He’s bleeding blue! I’m confident no one will work harder than Chris to see UConn men’s soccer compete at the elite level we’ve come to expect from this program. Gbandi was a key member of the UConn men’s soccer team from 1998-2001. A four-year-old scholar, Gbandi helped UConn win four straight regular season titles in the Big East, as well as the 1999 Big East tournament title. He was named the 1998 Big East Rookie of the Year, a three-time Big East Defenseman of the Year, won the Big East first team caps in each of his four seasons with three All-America caps. He received the Hermann Trophy as the best male player in college football in 2000 and a finalist for the honor in 1999 and 2001. Gbandi was a highly decorated player. First overall pick in the 2002 MLS Super Draft, he played eight years professionally for FC Dallas, Miami FC and FK Haugesund in the Norwegian division. Gbandi also made an appearance for the Liberian national team in 2004 and was named FC Dallas Defender of the Year in 2006.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/uconn/article/Chris-Gbandi-named-UConn-men-s-soccer-coach-16709598.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos