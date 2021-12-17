5 Reasons Why Dive Watches Are So Popular

If you are passionate about watches and love exploring various types of watches, one watch that has remained popular is the dive watch. If you ask any watch collector about them they will all give you different answers regarding the watch and the benefits of the features.

Rolex is one of the most reputable brands in the market that is known for its dive watches. While it was mainly designed for people who are professional divers, today dive watches are worn for all sorts of events and formal occasions.

There is no quick and easy answer to explain the popularity of the watch. So in this article, we will explore some of the reasons that define a dive watch. But before that let’s understand a bit more on the dive watch.

What is Dive Watch

If you are new to the world of watches, it is important that you first understand what is meant by a dive watch. A dive watch is an iconic watch design that has water resistance of at least a minimum of 100 meters. They need to be ISO certified to be considered a dive watch but they also should be equipped to combat saltwater, magnetic field indicator, visible in the dark, and lastly, diving time indicator.

There are many brands out there that offer dive features but they all do not meet the requirements. Whether or not you are aware of the performance offered by these watches it is instantly recognized across the world. While traditional watches are iconic, smartwatches are extremely popular in today's modern world. And these watches are waterproof too but also packed with several other smart functions.

5 Reasons Why Dive Watches Are Popular

Water Resistance

Well, the most obvious reason is the water-resistance aspect that attracts divers or people who are involved in a lot of water activities. It is one of the most distinct features that make them stand out amongst the plethora of watches in the industry.

To ensure that these watches are capable of surviving in the water is that some watches are secured with additional support. Some dive watches will feature a screw-down case back and crown, an O-ring to seal the crown, a thick sapphire crystal glass that can hold the pressure of deep waters, and helium escape valves that all contribute towards keeping the water waterproof.

Versatility

Dive watches are often considered luxury watches as they have a lot to offer. While these watches are designed for people who dive, it works well for many different occasions. This is why every watch collector will own at least one dive watch because if they can’t decide with their vast collection of watches, they can never go wrong with a dive watch.

There are very many watches that showcase so much versatility so whether casual, business or formal wear, the dive watch is exactly what you need. However, dive watches mustn’t be worn during a black/white with tie event. So be aware of where you do use this exceptional timepiece.

Durable

Another reason why dive watches are popular in the world is because of their durability. These watches are built to be tough, robust, and sturdy because they are built to withstand harsh environments. The ISO standards set by these types of watches allow individuals to wear these watches on different occasions without any fear.

They are meant to stand against dust, shocks, magnetism, high pressure, and work great on challenging terrain. Keep in mind many brands offer high durability and are designed to be rugged. So if you are looking for a sturdy and trusted timepiece, a dive watch is what you need.

Rotating Bezel

One prominent feature about the dive watch is the purpose of having a rotating bezel. There are many uses of the rotating bezel that work great for both dive watches and desk divers. The bezel is generally used to keep track of the amount of time they have been underwater.

Similarly, wearers outside the water can use the rotating bezel to time themselves during tasks, leaving home, or even when getting a particular task done. This bezel is unidirectional and is one of the iconic features present in the dive watch. No matter where you are, you can use the bezel to measure up to 60 minutes only.

Iconic and Timeless

Lastly, dive watches are undeniably iconic and timeless which plays a huge role in boosting their popularity. Watches, in general, are made with such precision that make them appealing and recognizable no matter where you are.

Now we know that several brands offer dive watches but only a few of them have proven to be truly timeless. One of the most iconic dive watches in the watch world is the Rolex Submariner that is continuing to grow in popularity. So when you are buying a dive watch, you should refer to this exciting timepiece.

These are just some of the reasons why dive watches are popular so if you haven't bought one yet, you should!

With so many different brands and types of watches in the market, you must do your research and stay on top of the latest developments in the watch industry.