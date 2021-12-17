Reflecting the voices of Australian fashion

Whether you dress for comfort or to be part of who you are, fashion is undoubtedly an essential part of our culture. That is why it should also reflect the diversity within it.

Fashion is something that I really, really believe should reflect the culture of a place, Dave Giles-Kaye, director of the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fairs Indigenous Fashion Project (IFP), told ArtsHub.

He continued: What we actually see, especially with native fashion, but also in all cultural areas, is that we don’t see the different kinds of cultures reflected in the fashion industry.

RMIT fashion design speaker Dr Daphne Mohajer va Pesaran agreed that sometimes Australian designs, especially from big brands, “are often disconnected from the cities they live in and the people they actually sell to. What is Australian DNA in this kind of design practice? ‘

These are the questions asked in its open call project, Radical fashion practices: a notebook of fashions and methods, co-organized with Dr Laura Gardner.

“The book will be a tool for design students, designers, writers and practitioners of various disciplines to challenge fashion as a commodity and an industrial system in these times of uncertainty and upheaval,” said Mohajer va Pesaran. .

“We wanted to invite contributions that encompass interdisciplinarity, experimentation and aesthetic play to critique the politics and economics of fashion, destabilize its hierarchies and broaden its horizons as a means of expression, embodiment and of sociality, ”she continued.

Fashion writer and freelance curator Michelle Guo said some of the intricacies in fashion come from a mix of business identity, subjectivity and fashion in the art realm, just like food culture.

“The way people talk about food is very personal; the line of ownership is really vague, people already have it in their life, and the way they think about it usually isn’t too deep, but you want people to know more about it, Guo said .

This is essentially what fashion writers, researchers and curators have assigned themselves in a field which is slowly moving away from its Eurocentric and exclusive model.

Grace Rosendale, Cloves dress 2019, presented as part of Piinpi: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion is presented at the Bendigo Art Gallery. Courtesy of the artist, Hopevale Arts and Cultural Center and Queensland University of Technology. Model: Magnolia Maymuru. Photo Bronwyn Kidd.

THE GLORY OF BLOCKBUSTER FASHION EXHIBITIONS

While the successful exhibition model remains contested, fashion exhibitions in museums and galleries tend to stay in this zone, often featuring surveys of decades of famous luxury brands and high fashion designers.

From Giles-Kayes’ perspective, the connection between art and fashion is the strongest I have ever seen.

Inclusiveness must be part of a brand’s modus operandi, not just its image. RMIT Fashion Design Lecturer, Dr Daphne Mohajer va Pesaran

So why don’t big museums and galleries support emerging designers as they do emerging artists?

It comes down to historical validation and trade, said Guo, who has heard that some Australian museums even go so far as to say they never want to hold a fashion show.

“I think part of this is, at least in the museum space, there is a search for legitimacy for which fashion deserves to be in the great museums. The way you establish that is to showcase your best players and your most established designers. ‘

‘[In addition], the point is that a lot of the clothing in these shows comes from private collections, especially the brand itself, so it becomes a business decision where [museums and galleries] want the brand to be on board, in order to have access to their archives, ”Guo said.

Even the Met Gala, possibly one of the world’s biggest art and fashion events in the museum space, tends to stick to the big names.

“This year’s Met Gala had a very interesting dynamic where, in the current exhibition on American fashion, the curators have incorporated many promising and new designers alongside the big powers,” Guo revealed.

“However, at the Met Gala itself, which gets a lot more publicity, a lot of these designers weren’t invited, even though their clothes were in the show.”

It was F1 star Lewis Hamilton who booked an entire table to invite young black designers to the party.

Guo continued that people need to manage their expectations of what museum exhibits can achieve. This could also be where journalists and writers step up [with a more critical perspective] and not put all the burden on the gallery and the museum, because these museums are obviously trying to foster ongoing relationships. History is however against this transparency.

It’s well known in the fashion world that fashion critics have been blacklisted from runway shows for saying the wrong things. Freelance fashion editor and curator Michelle Guo

But Mohajer va Pesaran thinks there is great potential in these spaces: “Put simply, universities, museums, galleries, fashion events can be curious, open and invite people to join the conversation. .

“Such institutions are able to shape culture by creating opportunities to produce new work or provide a platform for discussion… They also have the capacity to host international events held here in Melbourne that have brought together designers. around the world to connect emerging and established designers, ”she added.

HOW FASHION CAN TAKE A NEW LOOK

Giles-Kaye named two barriers for native designers in Australia, one being the emphasis on feeling like a pioneer (and the difficulty of becoming one), the other “the gap that exists between native people. and non-natives for over 200 years ”.

The lack of representation in the industry means we can only see the opportunities presented to us, said Giles-Kaye, adding that there just haven’t been many role models. [from diverse backgrounds] so that young people really hang on.

However, the rise of social media has offered a silver lining for emerging and diverse designers to show off their talent and gain an audience. People can see what’s possible and want to get involved, added Giles-Kaye.

We can see the possibilities for change, said Mohjar va Pesaran. “Something has happened here in Australia which is a move towards institutionalized recognition of racial injustice against indigenous peoples. These country recognitions are extremely important as a first step towards inclusion. Can this model be adapted to move towards an even more inclusive and effective direct action in the practice of fashion in particular? ‘

The designer, founder of the brand and participant in the Country to Couture 2020 program, Liandra Gaykamangu, is one of these pioneering models. Yolngu woman from northeast Arnhem Land in NT, Gaykamangu said: My canvas is the human body and my gallery is the world, or the beach, the pool is wherever you wear [the label] Liandra swim.

We have iconic, hand-drawn, culturally inspired prints that also share stories, but I’ve spent a lot of time and energy letting people know that there is nothing wrong with them. wear, Gaykamangu said.

Bendigo Art Galleries Piinpi: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion traveling now to Paris Fashion Week in 2022 is another example in the museum space. In a previous interview, First Nations Curator Shonae Hobson told ArtsHub: Fashion is a good entry point to learn more about our culture and ancestral storytelling through a contemporary medium.

“Fashion media in Australia is also in a strange place right now,” Guo said, “publications and magazines writing about emerging designers are really important in boosting their careers, but in Australia , it’s really decentralized. “

“Have a more robust fashion media landscape for these [emerging] people are one of the missing factors in trying to diversify fashion, especially if you want people to not just look to brands they’ve heard of before, ”Guo suggested.

Giles-Kaye echoed: It’s really hard for consumers to find a reliable source for what is sustainable and what is ethical in the context of supporting a healthier industry. “That’s why it’s really important to find and know the creators behind the labels, and to know where their stories are coming from, it’s also about bridging the cultural divide,” he added.

Mohajer va Pesaran added that this missing infrastructure results in “a lack of public interest in what fashion can be and do”.

“While there are popular publications that embrace diversity (such as POCC Magazine), the community would benefit from government funding, internships, design competitions, material / fabrication sponsorships, networking opportunities and scholarships reserved specifically for BIPOC citizens (black, indigenous and people of color) to promote education, access to skills and tools to develop new fashion cultures and spaces unique to Australia. ‘

the Fashion and race database is another great resource, initiated by American fashion educator Kimberly M Jenkins, who has worked as a consultant to rehabilitate big brands on diversity and inclusion. The site says it highlights “one of the most critical fashion topics we face today.”

Some of the initiatives that create a safe space for various designers in Australia include DAAF Indigenous fashion projects, Modest fashion shows at Melbourne Fashion Week and Sydney Pacific track.

While diversity is absolutely crucial and signals better representation, Mohajer va Pesaran cautioned, “Fashion’s commitment to diversity is positive but can be dangerous on the bright side of the coin is the diverse image of an industry’s self-congratulation and opportunity-sharing, but on the darker side of the same coin, are symbolism, unequal wages, and obscured sites and means of research and production.

She added: “Inclusiveness has to be part of a brand’s modus operandi, not just its image. But unfortunately, it takes work.