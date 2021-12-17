Victoria Beckham flaunts her slender waist in a tight green maxi dress while having her hair done

Fashion
Victoria Beckham, 47, looks distinctively chic as she shows off her slender waist in a tight-fitting green 1,000 maxi dress from her own collection while having her hair done
Victoria Beckham looked flawless when she took to Instagram on Thursday while having her hair done on Thursday.
The fashion designer, 47, showed off her svelte waist in a 1,000 long, bodycon green dress with bold silver chain prints and long sleeves from her own collection.
Pouting in the mirror at her Cotswold home, she had painted her nails a classic shade of black and accessorized her look with a collection of gold rings.
Stunning: Victoria Beckham, 47, showed off her slender waist in a bodycon green maxi dress with bold silver chain prints and long sleeves in an Instagram post on Thursday
She sported her walnut tresses with blonde highlights and used her modeling skills as she stood up to strike a pose for a stunning mirror selfie.
Meanwhile, a stylist used hairspray to keep the ex-Spice Girls’ gorgeous locks in place before she passed her day.
In her caption, she wrote: “I’m feeling vacation ready! Get my vacation look Smoky Eye Brick in Signature Satin Kajal Liner in Ash Cheeky Posh in Lip Definer Miniskirt in 02 Posh Gloss in Ice #PoshIsBack #CleanBeauty. ‘
Looks great: pouting in the mirror, she had painted her nails a classic shade of black and accessorized her look with a collection of gold rings
Magnificent: in her caption, she wrote: “I feel ready for the holidays! Get my vacation look ‘
Victoria was recently feeling festive as she shared snaps with her husband David, 46, donning a ‘Spiceworld’ Christmas sweater.
The former singer took her signature peace sign pose from her time in the squad as the retired footballer showed off his blue top with a snow globe print.
David also wore a white shirt with a dark gray tie and matching pants as he posed alongside his wife.
Victoria donned a black Christmas sweater with a snowflake print that she teamed with matching pants.
Along with the snap, she wrote: ‘Now that’s a Christmas sweater Mr Beckham! Kisses @davidbeckham’.
Former Victoria Spice Girls companion Mel C enjoyed the snap as she left a laughing emoji comment on the post.
What a pair: Victoria was recently feeling festive as she shared snaps with husband David, 46, donning a ‘Spiceworld’ Christmas sweater
