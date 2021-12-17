Fashion brand proves its worth with a focus on sustainability

BURLINGTON, Vermont. Tucked away in his half-workshop, half-exhibition space, Sam Zollman presents a collection of vintage fabrics, fasteners and sewing machines that could easily be mistaken for a museum collection.

Instead, those materials and tools are the palette and brush that create the pieces for his aptly-named clothing company: Slow Process.

“I say I fix the uniform of the post office. I take classic silhouettes of men’s clothing, but I try to give them a beauty and a softness that I think has long lacked in men’s clothing.” A said Zollman, owner and designer of Slow Process.

It’s not just the men’s uniform that he’s determined to fix with Slow Process, but also to prove that a clothing company can be successful when it sticks to sustainability.

Both in small-scale production and fair labor going into the pieces he creates, and in sourcing fabrics by reusing what already existed.

“We could shut down clothing production for a hundred years or so and still have tons of fabrics to choose from. There are people like me who are a bit like the scavengers of the industry where there is dead tissue, intact rolls of cloth from the 60s, the 70s, sometimes even earlier, it’s beautiful and probably better than what can be found now, ”he said.

Marina McCoy, known as the patron saint of sustainable development on social networks, is a zero waste expert. She says our country has a problem with overconsumption of clothing.

“It’s a really big problem that people don’t tend to think of,” McCoy said.

Most fast fashion items from big brands are only worn an average of five times before they are thrown away. She says clothes may look neat and neat on the shelves, but the means to get them there creates unnecessary waste, even in second-hand stores.

“In the United States, when we donate clothes, only 10% of it is resold. So when you think about it, ‘Oh, I might just donate it. Sold,” she said.

The convenience of buying clothes online and making returns is another culprit in creating garment waste. Most of the items we return go to landfill.

“Five billion pounds of waste is created from returns alone and that equates to 3.5 billion products and only 23% is actually defective,” McCoy said. “When things are as simple as clicking a button and you’re done checking out, it has the biggest impact on waste because, especially since it’s probably traveling from China or definitely from the United States to come to you, you are having it delivered individually instead of a bulk import to your local store. “

Fixing the clothing consumption system isn’t a quick fix, but McCoy says what we can all do is start educating ourselves about the problem and also research where we choose to make a purchase by introducing mindfulness in the act of purchasing.

“Just know we’re all in the same boat, corny as it sounds, but this stuff happened without our realizing it and became a big problem, but because of it we can help fix it and reduce it considerably, ”she said. .

As Zollman continues to create at his own pace, he hopes to inspire other apparel manufacturers and consumers to consider production and purchasing in a way that is much slower and more sustainable than the previously accepted status quo.

“It’s done with both my hands, maybe over time, one or two other people, but the intention is to keep it small. And I think that’s what growing up really means,” a- he declared.