Best Emerald Green Dress | WFLA

Which emerald green dresses are best?

Are you looking for a dress in a color that pops? An emerald green dress is a great option. The vibrant shade of green is versatile for different occasions and looks gorgeous on different skin tones.

If you’re ready to shop for an emerald green dress but aren’t sure how to find one that matches your style, we can help. The BestReviews team has compiled information and tips to help you with your buying efforts. We’ve also highlighted a few of our favorite dresses, including the Grace Karin loose-fit chiffon dress which offers a touch of elegance for special events.

What to know before buying an emerald green dress

If you love the color green, owning an emerald green dress is a must. You will be able to make an informed purchase taking into account the key factors before you shop.

What is emerald green?

Just as the name suggests, emerald green gets its name from the prized gemstone that shares the same name and shade. The popular shade of green is bold and vibrant with just a hint of blue. Although it varies slightly, emerald green is similar to kelly, jade, and true greens. Its brilliant quality places it in the category of jewel tones with sapphire blue, amethyst purple and ruby ​​red.

What styles of dresses will I find in emerald green?

Because emerald green is elegant and sophisticated, dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and evening gowns are readily available in this awesome color. However, it does not mean that you will not find other types of emerald green dresses, such as mini dresses, long dresses and summer dresses. Casual and professional dresses are also available in this popular shade of green.

Accessorize an emerald green dress

When it comes to choosing accessories to wear with an emerald green dress, there are no dos and don’ts. While you can easily match your new dress with your favorite jewelry, shoes, and handbag to suit your individual style, here are a few ideas that never go out of style.

Jewelry: Emerald green looks great with metals, so it’s easy to pair a dress with yellow, rose, or white gold or sterling silver pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and even accessories. for hair. Jewelry with red, purple, yellow, green crystals or gemstones complement the green.

Hand bags : Handbags in neutral tones won’t take away from the beauty of an emerald green dress. Tan, beige, gray, and black are good options. A clutch embellished with metal, satin or sequins goes well with a green dress for chic occasions.

Shoes: Shoes in neutral colors are ideal for an emerald green dress. Opt for pumps or heels for elaborate dresses; sandals or ballet flats for casual or summer outfits.

Other accessories: Depending on the type you choose, adding a jacket, scarf, or belt is a good way to add an element of style to an emerald green dress. Colors like black, eggplant, gold and even pink create a unique contrast to the vibrant green hue.

What to look for in a quality emerald green dress

Does an emerald green dress fit my size? What materials should I look for? What about the features that set it apart? When shopping for your new green dress, here are a few factors to consider.

Sizes

While not all emerald green dresses come in a huge selection of sizes, there are many attractive options on the market in sizes ranging from small to large. When you shop online, you will find that quality dress listings feature size charts to help you find your perfect size.

Materials

Emerald green dresses are available in classic materials like cotton, rayon and polyester. However, dresses designed for formal events are often made from luxurious fabrics like satin, silk, and chiffon.

Structural elements

Whether you prefer a dress that offers full coverage or a cropped, sleeveless design, there are plenty of options to choose from in emerald green. Different sleeve lengths, necklines and hem lengths accommodate different design preferences.

Additional features

Some emerald green dresses are quite basic, which gives the wearer more creative possibilities when choosing accessories. However, if you prefer a dress that makes a statement, you’ll find styles that feature wrap-around ties, decorative closures, sequins, and lace.

How much you can expect to spend on an emerald green dress

If you prefer a high end emerald green dress from a popular designer, you can pay thousands of dollars. However, you don’t have to spend a lot on an elegant emerald green dress and will be able to find trendy options for $ 25 to $ 200.

Emerald green dress FAQ

Can anyone wear emerald green?

A. Yes. Since emerald green has both cool blue and neutral green tones, it contrasts nicely with fair skin and complements dark skin. It is often classified as a color that is suitable for most people, regardless of their skin tone or hair color.

Does emerald jewelry go with an emerald green dress?

A. An emerald dress looks fabulous with emerald jewelry, especially a pendant necklace worn with a v-neck or scoop neck or emerald dangling earrings paired with an updo hairstyle.

What are the best emerald green dresses to buy?

Emerald green dress top

Grace Karin loose-fit chiffon dress

What would you like to know: If you are looking for an emerald green dress for a special occasion, you can’t go wrong with this cute design.

What you will love: This is a vibrant green dress that features a flattering silhouette, sleek flowing sleeves and an above-the-knee fit. It is made from elegant chiffon with a soft polyester lining. Choose from sizes small to 5X large.

What you should consider: Sizes tend to be a bit small, so you may need to order a size or two for the best fit.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon

Emerald green dress top for the money

Daily Ritual Ruched Sleeveless Jersey Dress

What would you like to know: This is an inexpensive and comfortable dress that is bright, stylish and ideal for casual wear during warm seasons.

What you will love: Although affordable, this summery dress features a sleek sleeveless design with a modern cinched waist. It is made of lightweight, breathable jersey. Extra-small to extra-large sizes ensure a good fit for most wearers.

What you should consider: The fabric has a strange smell which fades in the wash. The waistline position may be too high for tall people.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon

To check

R & M Richards Plunge Neck Sequined Evening Dress

What would you like to know: This emerald green sequined dress is the perfect choice for formal occasions.

What you will love: The gorgeous emerald green color combined with sequins and diamond pattern make this elegant dress stand out. The full-length hem, V-neck and scoop back add to its dramatic effect. It is available in a choice of sizes from 6 to 16.

What you should consider: Comfort is not the main selling point of the dress, as the material is somewhat itchy and heavy.

Or buy: Sold by Macys

