Phygital fashion returns in 2022 only in a new meta-phygital form





In the UK, the Institute of Digital Fashion is organizing the transition from fashion to the metaverse. Founded by a group of digital natives, the organization launched its IRL x URL Academy to teach designers around the world how to translate their clothes into virtual objects. The group presented his own virtual garment on the red carpet at Britains The Fashion Awards last month when guests like Kristen McMenamy, Gabrielle Union, Evan Mock and Kehlani tried on the winged breastplate. We wanted to deliver a metaverse experience that also democratizes the red carpet, democratizes the notion of traditional red carpet moments, and merges the IRL x URL worlds, explained Elliott Young. It was designed to be worn and paired with other clothing. The virtual coin was then sold as an NFT. The IoDF team sees meta-fashion not only as a place where designers can play with creativity, but as a vehicle to create a more inclusive and representative fashion industry. The fashion industry is a big beast, with hierarchical structures that largely dominate entry-level access. The digital arena is a wonderful community of free thinkers, and we wanted to shape that energy into a concise space, where those, regardless of their age, race, ability and gender, could embark on a creative career. digital, Young added. Not everyone gets the chance to go to luxury boutiques or see the catwalks, digital fashion is somehow changing those codes, explains Tet. Anyone can become their own designer because now they have easier access to organized and valuable content designed for the web. I love that everyone can go through the same thing now. So, will the fall 2022 runways be filled with avatars and inclusiveness? JW Anderson is already working on another project with Xydrobe, and has revealed that his fall 2022 collection will be featured, in part, on digital cartoon characters. But perhaps thinking of a parade as phygital is already an archaic idea. The Andersons cardigan first appeared two and a half years ago in June 2019 and remains one of the most popular items in fashion. On the contrary, digital fashion helps to increase the lifespan of a garment, highlighting its intrinsic value and creativity. Tet comes up with another idea for the next step, he says he’s pulling the fall season 2022 out of his collaboration with Collina Strada and KNWLS: I’m waiting for these houses to finally sell designs versus actual clothing. I’ve seen designers sell 3D models that you can then have made or printed with whatever materials you choose. As brands work out their As, B, and C plans for the fall 2022 season, we hope the new wave of phygital fashion shows is not just about novelty, but translating enduring fashion ideas into the metaverse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/phygital-fashion-metaverse-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

