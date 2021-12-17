His fame combines music and fashion to elevate other black artists

Beyonc is one of those rare artists that you don’t need to identify with a last name.

Almost everyone knows who she is. But Beyoncé is not going to be labeled as a mere singer and dancer. Her influence is enormous and goes far beyond the spectacular shows she puts on to her adoring fans.

This year Beyonc used her influence to help Texans in crisis and leveraged advertising campaigns to elevate other black artists. In Beyoncé’s hands, fashion and music are more than business or entertainment; they are powerful tools to shed light on the experiences of black Americans. That makes her a finalist for Texan of the Year.

The Houston native was born as Beyonc Knowles. She grew up in church and began to sing gospel hymns. She would become the face and voice of Destinys Child, an R&B group that created several hits before their members went their separate ways.

However, that was just the start of Beyonc’s journey to stardom. She achieved even more success as a solo artist.

Beyoncé channeled her fortune and fame to give back to those who have given her so much. The epic freeze that crippled Texas in February prompted his BeyGOOD foundation to partner with Adidas and the nonprofit Bread of Life to provide those in need with relief payments of up to $ 1. $ 000.

Additionally, Beyonc and her husband, rap artist Jay-Z, are committed to promoting other black artists, seeking to gain exposure in mainstream American culture.

This summer, the couple starred in an ad campaign for jeweler Tiffany and Co. that made Beyonc the first black woman to wear the famous Tiffany yellow diamond. The campaign also featured a painting by influential neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, a black cultural icon who died in 1988.

Although the campaign drew criticism, the couples’ partnership with Tiffany resulted in a pledge of $ 2 million for scholarships at historically black colleges and universities. This is not surprising given Beyonc’s advocacy for HBCUs. Her flagship performance at the Coachella Music Festival in 2018 was a tribute to HBCU marching bands and halftime shows.

Beyonc also put black cowboys and cowgirls in the spotlight this year when she presented a fashion line inspired by the Houston Rodeo and Livestock show.

This Texan icon combines fashion and entertainment with an in-depth knowledge of how they both help shape contemporary American culture.

For her work on behalf of black Americans, for her generosity in helping fellow Texans, and for her accomplishments in building a national cultural identity, Beyonc earned a spot among the 2021 Texan of the Year finalists.