Fashion
His fame combines music and fashion to elevate other black artists
Beyonc is one of those rare artists that you don’t need to identify with a last name.
Almost everyone knows who she is. But Beyoncé is not going to be labeled as a mere singer and dancer. Her influence is enormous and goes far beyond the spectacular shows she puts on to her adoring fans.
This year Beyonc used her influence to help Texans in crisis and leveraged advertising campaigns to elevate other black artists. In Beyoncé’s hands, fashion and music are more than business or entertainment; they are powerful tools to shed light on the experiences of black Americans. That makes her a finalist for Texan of the Year.
The Houston native was born as Beyonc Knowles. She grew up in church and began to sing gospel hymns. She would become the face and voice of Destinys Child, an R&B group that created several hits before their members went their separate ways.
However, that was just the start of Beyonc’s journey to stardom. She achieved even more success as a solo artist.
Beyoncé channeled her fortune and fame to give back to those who have given her so much. The epic freeze that crippled Texas in February prompted his BeyGOOD foundation to partner with Adidas and the nonprofit Bread of Life to provide those in need with relief payments of up to $ 1. $ 000.
Additionally, Beyonc and her husband, rap artist Jay-Z, are committed to promoting other black artists, seeking to gain exposure in mainstream American culture.
This summer, the couple starred in an ad campaign for jeweler Tiffany and Co. that made Beyonc the first black woman to wear the famous Tiffany yellow diamond. The campaign also featured a painting by influential neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, a black cultural icon who died in 1988.
Although the campaign drew criticism, the couples’ partnership with Tiffany resulted in a pledge of $ 2 million for scholarships at historically black colleges and universities. This is not surprising given Beyonc’s advocacy for HBCUs. Her flagship performance at the Coachella Music Festival in 2018 was a tribute to HBCU marching bands and halftime shows.
Beyonc also put black cowboys and cowgirls in the spotlight this year when she presented a fashion line inspired by the Houston Rodeo and Livestock show.
This Texan icon combines fashion and entertainment with an in-depth knowledge of how they both help shape contemporary American culture.
For her work on behalf of black Americans, for her generosity in helping fellow Texans, and for her accomplishments in building a national cultural identity, Beyonc earned a spot among the 2021 Texan of the Year finalists.
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion/editorials/2021/12/17/her-celebrity-melds-music-and-fashion-to-lift-up-other-black-artists/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]