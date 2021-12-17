Fashion
Iconic fashion house Chanel chooses India-born Leena Nair to lead as CEO
Longtime former Unilever executive Leena Nair, 52, announced her appointment as global CEO of Chanel on Tuesday.
She took to Twitter on December 14 to say that she is humiliated and honored to run the iconic and admired fashion house, succeeding Alain Wertheimer, grandson of Chanel co-founder Pierre Wertheimer.
I’m so inspired by what @CHANEL stands for, she wrote. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in taking action to have a positive impact in the world.
Fashion industry outsider Nair also wrote that she was grateful for her 30-year career with home goods conglomerate Unilever, adding that she would continue to be a proud advocate. of the company and its ambition to trivialize a sustainable way of life.
Born in India, Nair was Unilever’s first woman, Asian first, and Unilever’s youngest human resources manager, according to the company. She was hired by the company in India in 1992 as the Factory Personnel Manager for the Unilevers Lipton (India) Ltd brand and rose through the ranks to a managerial position.
Experts believe the hiring of Nairs indicates that Chanel is looking to adapt to changes in consumer awareness of the industry’s environmental impact and the importance of various hires, according to the Associated press. Imran Amed, founder and CEO of the Business of Fashion news site, told AP that Nair focuses on the environment and diversity while working at Unilever.
I think this signals a really big challenge for Chanel as it seeks to modernize its corporate culture, Amed said.
Luxury Connect CEO and Founder Ahbay Gupta told the AP: This is the first time that an Indian has run a global luxury brand, she is also an Indian woman, and it is the first time that a fashion industry outsider has been chosen.
AP reported that Nairs’ move to Chanel also signaled the growing stature of Indian women in international leadership roles, saying it opened the door for others seeking positions in luxury brands.
Featured Image Via Unilever
