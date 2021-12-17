Penelope Cruzs red dress for Christmas

If you could pick a perfect evening dress regardless of reality, everyone would be pointing their finger at a couture creation. Few people know the dynamics, the prerogatives and little hands that mark the rhythms of haute couture, but these voluminous, airy and floating dresses speak for themselves and make anyone who looks at them dream. This happens especially during the holidays, when you have to choose what to wear for Christmas. After Valentina Ferragni in Dior, the most brilliant Latin star in cinema offers a perfect vision of Christmas. IS Penlope Cruz, who at the annual ceremony organized at MoMA by Chanel, enchanted the world audience in a red dress, Once again.

The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit 2021 took place in the Big Apple. The spotlight was on Penlope Cruz, who received the symbolic recognition of the event for having “hypnotized the cinema audience since 1982” and for every step of his extraordinary career, and on her precious red satin dress. Penlope was fondly celebrated by Rosala, but also by Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Almodvar, the director of the film. Parallel mothers which reserved for the Spanish actress the victory of the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival and the Oscar nomination. Chanel, the house to which Penlope Cruz has been linked since 2018, has supported the award ceremony for the film MoMa Film Benefit since 2011.

The long dress with asymmetrical hem worn by the actress of Pain and glory appeared in black in Chanel’s Fall Winter 2020 couture collection. When Penlope Cruz arrived on the red carpet on the night of December 14-15, many believed that to celebrate such a bold personality, no color would have made the idea better than a fiery red satin. Paired with a pair of suede platform sandals, the dress with a deep jewel neckline caught the eye. In order not to stop shining, Penlope gathered her dark brown hair into a soft bun and framed her face with a pair of sparkling silver dangling earrings paired with a ring.

