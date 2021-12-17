What Fashion Can Learn From Chanel’s New Global CEO

This week, Chanel surprised the fashion world by choosing a new global managing director.

The luxury giant brought in Leena Nair, the former head of human resources at Unilever, making headlines in her native India. She received a wave of kudos on social media, comparing her to other Indian business leaders who have risen to the top of Western companies including Microsoft, Twitter and Pepsi Co., including former CEO Indra. Nooyi publicly congratulated Nair on his new role.

While his background in consumer packaged goods is not entirely unprecedented, a number of luxury industry leaders from Diors Pietro Beccari and LVMH Antonio Belloni at LVMH came from Henckel and Procter & Gamble, respectively the Nairs’ appointment is distinguished by its expertise in human resources.

HR is no longer a behind-the-scenes service, it’s an essential part of running any successful business, Nair wrote in a Post on LinkedIn four months ago. And if you want to support your staff, you have to understand how the business works and you have to be visible within the business.

Today’s young talent is looking for employers who put diversity, inclusion and social responsibility at the forefront. Luxury competitor Kering, for its part, has spent the last few years focusing on sustainable development through initiatives such as its environmental income statement and its investment in the second-hand market Vestiaire Collective.

Chanel has been slower to change and has been reluctant to its sustainability initiatives (Chanel declined to comment). A styling teacher said The Guardian that Chanel still adheres to a Eurocentric and colonialist approach to fashion. By entrusting its first place to an HR pro, Chanel signals that modernizing its culture is just as important as generating profits.

Nairs’ rise to the most senior position at Chanel also marks a milestone for gender and fashion inclusion. When she takes office in January, Nair will be the only woman of color to lead a major global luxury brand.

For Nair, however, it’s not just the glass ceiling that shatters. Unlike luxury leaders like François-Henri Pinault or Bernard Arnault, she was born and raised in India. Nair rose through the ranks at Unilever throughout her 30-year tenure before becoming Unilever’s first woman and youngest HR director, making her in and of herself a strong candidate to take on the leadership of an organization. global brand like Chanel.

But in an industry where key customers are predominantly women, fashion has a poor track record of promoting women to top positions. Luxury, in particular, has long been attached to safe and familiar rentals; often choosing white men from privileged backgrounds.

Fashion has a major opportunity to pioneer by giving women leadership roles and this week Chanel demonstrated that she is ready to take the lead.

NEWS IN BRIEF

FASHION, BUSINESS AND ECONOMY

A pair of virtual sneakers produced by RTFKT. RTFKT. Nike acquires the virtual fashion start-up RTFKT. RTFKT.

Nike acquires virtual fashion start-up RTFKT. Terms of the deal with the company, which specializes in virtual sneakers and other accessories, were not disclosed.

Neiman Marcus nearly quadrupled his profits with reduced markdowns. The Dallas-based retailer reported $ 156 million in profits for the period ended Oct. 30, up from $ 41 million for the same period last year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Nine-month Inditex net profit more than tripled to $ 2.8 billion. Zara’s owner said sales are above levels seen in 2019 and are up a third from 2020. It comes as the company has reshuffled its senior management. Marta Ortega, daughter of the founder of the company, is due to take over the presidency next April.

H & M’s quarterly sales increase 8%, returning to pre-pandemic levels. Sales by Inditex’s competitors were as expected, reaching $ 6.2 billion.

US retail sales drag forecast, suggesting slowing inflation. The overall value of retail purchases rose 0.3%, the smallest advance in four months after a revised 1.8% gain in October, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday.

Milan menswear week confirmed in january with 23 physical catwalks. The newly renamed Zegna will open the January men’s edition of Milan Fashion Week, which is scheduled to take place in physical form January 14-18, the event’s host organization, Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana said. .

Boohoo drops to five-year low as shoppers return more party wear. The British online fast-fashion retailer, which was recently plagued by a labor scandal, slashed its profit and sales forecast. He said sales growth would not exceed 14%, down from an earlier projection of 25%.

Chanel names the winners of the first Next Prize. The winners of the 100,000 ($ 113,000) prize which supports the arts at large are Jung Jae-il, a Berlin-based composer, performer, music director and producer and Rungano Nyoni, a Zambian filmmaker based in London.

Chinese factories step up, new Covid pain hits retailers. Production at factories in the region grew faster than expected in November, but retail sales rose only 3.9% from the previous year, below the expected 4.6% growth .

Chinese manufacturing center fights first Covid-19 outbreak in 2021. Zhejiang province reported 74 locally transmitted cases with symptoms confirmed as of December 12, according to official data on Monday, nearly double the 38 cases of the previous days.

PEOPLE

Chanel appoints CEO of fashion outsider. Unilever’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Leena Nair, will lead the company through a period of transformation, following several changes in the governance and financial structure of the French luxury brand. Current Chanel CEO Alain Wertheimer, who co-owns the brand with his brother Gérard, will become global executive chairman when Nair joins in January.

Michele Norsa leaves Salvatore Ferragamo. The executive vice president of the luxury group will leave on December 31. Former Burberry CEO Marco Gobetti will be co-opted to the board in addition to serving as CEO and CEO (a move announced in June), and Angelica Visconti will take on the role of vice president from January 1, 2022.

Dries van Noten appoints Axel Keller president. Former CEO of Jil Sander will succeed Matteo De Rosa at the luxury fashion brand, and Sabine Fineau will join as vice president.

Vetements appoints Guram Gvasalia Creative Director. The first presentation of the co-founder and CEOs of the Zurich-based fashion houses was last month’s fall 2022 collection. Vetements has not had a creative director since Gvasalias’ brother, co-founder of Vetements and creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, resigned in 2019.

