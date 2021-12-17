Opening of a sneakers and streetwear fashion store at Mohegan Sun





Chris Blomstedt was adopted from South Korea when he was six months old and said he struggled to find his identity growing up. His parents once brought him to CHAMPS Sports, and he fell in love with the sneaker culture and how he felt looking at that wall of sneakers.

It recently opened Portal, a streetwear and sneaker fashion store in Mohegan Sun.

“The sneakers always stayed with me and I ended up going to business school. I worked in a sneaker store and ended up having the opportunity to open a store in an area where I grew up, Mohegan Sun, ”he said. Customers can buy brands like BAPE, Yeezy, Nike and a few local streetwear brands.

“Streetwear culture has always been ‘by the people, for the people’ and it is important to tap into our local networks. It is very important to bond with the community even though we are in a casino,” said Blomstedt. . Portal provides access to the collections of the creators who shape the culture people know today, according to a press release. “We really want to educate people on all the stories behind all the brands that people know about. We want to step away from the hype and focus on the stories and motivations of the people, connecting with the creators,” said Blomstedt. Blomstedt worked as an engineer for five years when he realized he wanted a career in what he loved about fashion. He said he wanted the portal customers to feel like themselves. Fashion gives us a way to set ourselves apart, on our own terms and we have something here for everyone. We were truly thrilled with the launch of Portal in Mohegan Sun stores and look forward to bringing their visitors a variety of the hottest streetwear sneakers and clothing, said Jeff Hamilton, President and CEO of Mohegan Sun in a comment. Press release.

