KCPS Students Perform In KC Rep ‘A Christmas Carol’
The lights went out and the Christmas bells began to ring. A moment later, actors in Victorian costumes were leaping into the theater, full of glee.
Among them was Topher Rauth, a sophomore at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy, performing in the holiday tradition of KC representative, “A Christmas Carol.”
As part of the youth cast, Topher has three roles. He plays Teen Scrooge alongside Gary Neal Johnson, one of Kansas City’s most respected actors. He appears as Ignorance, one of the miserable children who represents the poor and the oppressed in Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic. And at the end of the play, Topher’s character buys a turkey at Scrooge’s request and delivers it to Bob Cratchit’s family.
“The theater in general has been a way for me to have fun and express myself,” Topher said. “It really helped me a lot in school too, in terms of memorization and my commitment to something. “
Lincoln Middle School student Cameron James Ritchie is also involved in the production of “A Christmas Carol” this year. He plays Peter, one of Cratchit’s children, and Wilkins, an apprentice accountant who worked alongside Scrooge in happier times.
“Cameron takes on any challenge,” according to his casting biography. “He is continuing his education musically and dramatically. (He) has also found a new love for acting, which has energized all family reunions.”
This year’s “A Christmas Carol”, the first performance at the Spencer Theater in nearly two years, incorporates a lot of humor. But there are also dark moments, like when the Ghost of the Christmas Present takes Scrooge to see how the poor of London are spending Christmas Eve.
That’s when Scrooge meets one of Topher’s characters.
“Ignorance has no lines. His whole character is warning Scrooge, “If you don’t change your ways, ignorance and desire will kill you, and Tiny Tim will die too,” Topher said.
Just before Ignorance appears, the actors are on stage singing a Christmas carol by candlelight. Then it’s a quick costume change for Topher before he returns, crawling under the Christmas Gift Ghost’s robes to torment the miser Scrooge.
“During Candlelight Carol, deep in my head I’m still thinking about ignorance,” Topher said.
Even with two young actors starring in “A Christmas Carol,” Topher said it was difficult to keep up with his homework.
“I have some catching up to do. Fortunately, I have a family that supports me and pushes me to be successful. And my teachers were very understanding. I know I can always contact them, ”Topher said.
Topher’s friends also support him. He started in Lincoln last year during the pandemic and immediately found friends even though he hadn’t gone to elementary or college with any of his classmates.
“I just want to encourage everyone at Lincoln to be yourself,” Topher said. “Try not to worry so much about what other people think of you and just enjoy your high school experience.”
“A Christmas Carol” runs until December 26th. Tickets can be purchased in line or by calling the KC Rep box office at 816-235-2700. Topher plays with the cast of Young Ivy. Cameron plays with the cast of Holly.
