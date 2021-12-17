The end of the holiday season – WWD





Investors seem to be playing the Grinch.

Shares of major fashion retailers and brands fell in the last full week before Christmas, with companies as diverse as Real Real Inc., Mytheresa, Rent the Runway Inc., American Eagle Outfitters and Revolve Group all registering declines. by more than 10%. . (See the chart of the main declines for the week below). The industry has weathered incredibly well despite the pandemic, turning out to be a fleet of foot as it pivoted to e-commerce, adapted its in-store approach, and rushed to offset global supply chain safeguards. But the official November sales report disappointed this week – total retail and restaurant sales rose only 0.3% from October, behind the 0.8% increase forecast by the economists. And next year is always a big question mark, with the Omicron variant threatening another big wave of COVID-19 infections and more social distancing. Add to this that consumers will have less government action to lean on and it looks like some investors are taking a vacation break from retail that could stretch into the new year. “Stellar growth in 2021 will be all the more difficult to match due to growing challenges, including supply constraints, labor shortages, rising input costs and new emerging variants of the coronavirus. “Debt watchdog Moody’s Investors Service said in a recent perspective. “The pent-up demand we’ve seen for goods this year is also likely to reverse as consumers revert to pre-pandemic spending patterns in categories such as transportation spending and leisure activities. “ Many fashion companies have spent 2020 reinventing themselves and planning to survive first and then thrive after the pandemic. The pandemic did not end in 2021, but consumers have spent enough to make these plans to capture them appear to be working. It turns out that 2022 could be the real test. Collapse in Christmas Many fashion stocks took a hit before the last week of holiday sales. 12/17 One week change RealReal Inc. $ 10.39 -16.5% Mytheresa $ 20.49 -16.0% Rent the track inc. $ 8.64 -14.5% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. $ 23.05 -11.7% Revolve Group Inc. $ 57.21 -10.6% ThredUp Inc. $ 13.19 -9.4% Farfetch $ 30.94 -7.9% Macy’s Inc. $ 24.55 -7.6% Kohl’s Corp. $ 47.83 -7.6% Urban Outfitters Inc. $ 28.43 -6.9% VF Corp. $ 70.98 -6.6% Ralph Lauren Corp. $ 115.05 -6.4% Capri’s farms $ 61.47 -6.3% Target Corp. $ 223.31 -6.2% Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $ 36.44 -6.1% Lululemon Athletica Inc. $ 384.66 -6.1% Beauty Ulta Inc. $ 380.94 -5.6% Waiting $ 36.20 -5.4% Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ 33.55 -5.4% Levi Strauss & Co. $ 23.96 -5.2% Dow Jones Industrial Average 35,365.44 -1.7% Source: Google Finance, Yahoo Finance More from WWD: Luxury Acquisitions, Retail Reset and Vacation at Morgan Stanley In fashion: what inflation? Clothing prices during the pandemic Nike buys a Metaverse compatible RTFKT

