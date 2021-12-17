Fashion Snoops and Browzwear name 10 emerging trends for next fall – Sourcing Journal

The link between fashion and technology is growing stronger. In a webinar last week, trend forecasting firm Fashion Snoops and 3D digital fashion solutions provider Browzwear pooled their areas of expertise to bring the 10 emerging staples of fall / winter womenswear to life. 22-23.

Clothing is the focal point of the companies’ first collaboration, a set of 3D blocks to which designers can add their personal touch. The new functionality speeds up the design process and gives businesses a head start in creating parts that should be successful.

“We really feel like 3D is the future of how we’re going to design [designs]Said Lilly Berelovich, owner of Fashion Snoops.

The tools for designing and developing collections are forward-looking, but many of the emerging trends look to the early 2000s for inspiration.

“We’re definitely feeling a resurgence in all things Y2K,” said Melissa Moylan, vice president and creative director of Fashion Snoops.

Low-rise jeans are part of this retro trend, finished with period details like frayed hems, front slits, lace-up closures and different types of quilting. “Another thing to consider, especially in denim, is that after many seasons of high waists we are starting to see Gen Z turn more to that very extreme low rise fit and bring it back to a cropped top. “she said. .

Low-rise jeans by MSGM

The Y2K trend is also heralding the return of bodycon and mini dresses. As consumers return to the social scene, they want to step up the bet with cropped hems and strapless tube silhouettes, Moylan said. Expect to see the trend pick up steam during the holidays, when velvet, satin, ruching, cutouts and other embellishments will be layered over the fitted dresses.

Leather or vegan leather blazers are gaining ground for dressing up outfits without being too serious, Moylan said. The models have crinkled sleeves, retro pockets and shoulder pads for more structure. Warm neutrals will last season after season, but colored leather has its place and is aimed at young, fashion-oriented consumers.

The puff-sleeve blouse has become a staple of cottagecore in recent seasons, and it is not running out of steam. Reinvented as the “dollhouse” shirt, the top becomes softer and more feminine with an exaggerated collar. Made with shirt materials or “primitive and proper” fabrics that evoke vintage charm like denim, Moylan said the shirt is an important layering piece and a standalone statement for the season. Original embroidery, eyelets, lace and contrasting wavy trims give brands different ways to put their own stamp on the shirt.

Dollhouse shirt by Adam Lippes

Coordinates continue to perform well in the retail industry, underscoring the unwavering demand for easy, effortless style. The trend, however, is moving away from home loungewear. Enter the knit skirt ensemble, an emerging item that Moylan says is both comfortable and stylish. Sets include a slim or columned skirt that pairs with tops like a turtleneck, cardigan, or in the case of younger consumers, a knit bra or crop top. Heather or ribbed knits add texture, while asymmetric hems or stripes add style.

Maxi sweater dresses offer a similar long, slim aesthetic. The emerging trend is a break from loungewear while still remaining comfortable, Moylan said. Look for brands to add sex appeal to heather and ribbed dresses with off-the-shoulder silhouettes and cutouts.

Jumper dress by Bevza

Knits and jersey are key manufactures for the cutout top, an emerging trend that Moylan says underscores a bigger shift towards fitted, more skin-less silhouettes on the top. Here, the turtleneck and mock neck tops get a makeover with cutouts that highlight new erogenous zones like the shoulders. Others feature slashes and material decorations.

Against sexy cutout tops and mini dresses, sweater cardigans are making a comeback. The style, Moylan said, is what keeps the trend fresh and youthful. Kitschy prints, crochet knits and Fair Isle patterns live here, while elongated or shrunken fits and cardigan versions make it a fashion item. They also pair well with the dollhouse shirt, she added.

From jeans to loungewear, voluminous silhouettes dominate the category of women’s stockings. But as more offices reopen, Moylan said bespoke details will become more relevant. The daddy pants fill that gap, with loose, wide legs and details like pleats or pleats. The bottom also gives designers the option of manipulating the belt with a tab waist that’s reminiscent of men’s clothing or a paper bag waist to emphasize the volume.

The quilted puffer jacket is another example of volume success. This emerging item, Moylan said, features calfskin length, oversized comforters and soft blanket-like padding. Satin finishes, smart scarves, wrap-around closures, and hooded styles provide variety. The coat is also inspired by a dominant theme: winter getaways and mountain getaways. The clustered statement piece gives a nod to this ambitious lifestyle, she said.