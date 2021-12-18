Chanel’s future CEO Leena Nair could turn fashion’s future upside down

Chanel announced on Wednesday that Leena Nair would be the new CEO of the company.

Nair, former Head of Human Resources at Unilever, is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion.

Her leadership style is defined by empathy and inclusion, she told the World Economic Forum.

Chanel, the iconic brand that made the little black dress a must-have for every woman, has a new leader: Leena Nair.

The fashion house announced on Wednesday that Nair, the former head of human resources at Unilever, will take on the role of CEO in January. She replaces Alain Wertheimer, co-owner of Chanel. Nair is set to become Chanel’s first female chef and one of few colored women in the exclusive ranks of industry leadership.

Nair, who is of British Indian descent, joins an industry rocked by the pandemic as stores closed and consumers flocked to e-commerce. And unlike its rivals Gucci, Prada, and Versace, Chanel doesn’t sell its famous handbags online, making Nair’s job difficult. Nair may also have the great challenge of helping shape Chanel’s artistic vision, which critics say is still under construction following the death in 2019 of Karl Lagerfeld, venerable artistic director of Chanel.

Nair brings a bold vision with it. Recent interviews have shown that Nair, 52, is unafraid to speak out about the need for global leaders to make businesses more inclusive.

“I believe every voice counts,” she said in a 2019 interview with the cloud company KRISIN. “Inclusion is at the heart of everything I do.”





Nair could broaden the vision and brand of the fashion house.

Mike Kemp / In pictures via Getty Images







A staunch defender of others

Nair is used to being the “first” in many roles, she said in an interview with the World Economic ForumLinda Lacina’s podcast. For her, it is a “privilege and a burden”.

“You can do things you never thought possible before, but there is also the burden of making it easier for those who follow you, and the burden of success,” she said on the podcast. “The last thing you want to do is fail, then you feel this tremendous pressure and this sense of responsibility to be successful in every position that is assigned to you.”

For the leader, it’s not enough to break glass ceilings and succeed in her own role. She wants to make sure that others can move up the corporate ladder as well.

“I think of the people who come after me. I want to make it easier,” she told the Forum.

Nair did not travel to the C suite by traditional means. In 1992, Nair, a former engineer, began to climb the corporate ladder. In 2016, she became Unilever’s “first woman, Asian first and youngest of all time” human resources manager, Unilever said. She also oversaw the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts, helping the company achieve a 50-50 ratio from men to women in leadership positions during his tenure. Prior to this post, she was the non-executive director of the UK government’s business, energy and industrial strategy department.

Throughout her career, she was often the only woman in the room. In fact, the leader recalled dozens of times when there were no women’s toilets in the buildings in which she did business. “Can I have a toilet?” She would ask her male counterparts. She joked that they should name the bathrooms after her, a joke that spawned a common “Leena’s toilet” joke, she told the World Economic Forum. But kidding aside, she’s intentional and serious, and that’s because she knows the stakes.

“What tends to happen to you when you’re first is that people tend to think that you represent all women or all brown people, or that you represent all Asians. But that’s not true. “, she told the Forum. “What happens is your successes are massively magnified, and your failures are massively magnified. When you fail, they say, ‘That’s why we shouldn’t put a woman in the role. “”

Leading with empathy

“I lead with my head and my heart,” Nair said in an October interview with “Change Makers”. Podcast. “Having intention and purpose gives you the energy to go through tumultuous times.”

Chanel’s new CEO talks about growing numbers research body on the importance of emotional intelligence.

“Emotional intelligence is a crucial leadership skill, one that I think more people will talk about in the future,” Arquella Hargrove, DCI consultant and leadership coach, previously told Insider.

Calls for racial equity and diversity, fairness and inclusion still resonate in the racial calculus of 2020, and more and more people want companies for the benefit of society. To achieve these goals, experts including Hargrove told Insider executives need to listen to their colleagues from under-represented backgrounds. They need to engage in difficult conversations and work together to find solutions.

Nair’s personal strategy follows this line. She told the World Economic Forum that leaders should make psychological safety a top priority.

“Look at the leadership,” she said. “If you see leaders in the company imitating inclusive behaviors, they are advocates; they create environments where they are psychologically safe. ”