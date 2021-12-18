Covid is no excuse to dress like a redneck

The Covid-19 epidemic has been tough on all of us. So please: as we slowly return to our office work in person (assuming we are doing it at all), don’t make it more complicated than it already is by dressing as if you were working. always from your makeshift home office.

The coronavirus pandemic has boosted Americans’ love for comfortable clothing, accelerating the trend to wear athletic clothing also known as athletic wear all hours of the day, CBS News reports. Since the start of the pandemic, sales of formal wear have plummeted as workers trapped at home prioritize how they feel over how they look.

The sports market, already a $ 155 billion industry, is expected to skyrocket to $ 257 billion over the next five years. While this is good news for Track Suits R Us, it is the death knell for our company.

It would be one thing if America truly embraced a life of vigorous activity. But an investigation by the American Psychological Association reveals that 42 percent of American adults reported unwanted weight gain averaged 29 pounds during Covid, while a Twitter user who reported repetitive wearing of sweatpants had led him to forget how to use buttons suggests the new style trend strongly favors recreation over athletics.

It’s not like the fashion world was really at the top of its game before the pandemic hit. In 2019, for example, singer Halsey showed up at a chic red carpet event in an outfit she described as “a little naked, a little chic.” Wonderwall.com’s description of her outfit is worth a thousand photos: [The creation] pair black underwear with a sheer red dress studded with floral appliques, all held in place by a chunky belt.

Since then, Covid’s stay-at-home orders and remote work allowances have only been a stiletto heel in the sartorial coffin of our society. Take this year’s 2021 Fashion Awards at Albert Hall, where most of the men stood on the glitzy gala red carpet in tennis shoes and baggy pants. Model Winnie Harlow took casual wear to a whole new level in wrapping herself in what appeared to be her bed’s real quilt and walking out the door.

However, it is not too late! I beg you, dear spectators, no matter how comfortable these oversized fleece pants seem to be, or how practical these tight stretchy leggings are for work and play! It is imperative that you put on a show this season and save civilization!

The holidays are, after all, the perfect time to get completely glamorous with gusto. Puttin on the Ritz in December has historically been, at least until the advent of remote Christmas parties (really? Can’t we all go home and drink alone like we do every night?), an opportunity for women to splurge on new dresses, handbags, shoes, jewelry and manicures, while men celebrate by wearing their special Christmas ties. It’s the season for rich velvets, sophisticated silks and satins, luxurious cashmere, dazzling diamonds, eye-catching sequins, intricately woven woolens and luxurious furs. Make the most! Introduce yourself this year as you would a Christmas present (none of that lame gift bag bullshit!): Neatly covered in something exquisite that is folded and fitted and trimmed just right.

The Yuletide is also the perfect time to refine its appearance, as were beset by inspirations of sophistication at every turn. It helps that the best and most popular Christmas music has remained, thank goodness, relatively inert since the 1960s. When you hear Bing Crosby singing White Christmas, or the overwhelming voice of the smokers of Nat King Coles soothe your soul with The Christmas Song, you are transported to another time and another place that oozes elegance. You can bet Burl Ives wasn’t wearing a graphic tee and ripped jeans that showed sticky tattoos when he wished us all a Holly Jolly Christmas.

There are also the films that have kind of passed through the ages. Everyone, even during the Great Depression, has a set of the finest Sunday clothes in It’s a wonderful life. The unlucky and tough times Violet Bick comes to beg George Bailey to lend her an extravagant fascinator and a matching costume that fits her like a glove. (There’s a reason she gets the loan.) All the ladies and gentlemen of Miracle on 34th Street., Holiday Inn, and White christmas have as their everyday outfit what would amount to an extravagant prom ensemble by today’s standards. Even Ralphie, in A Christmas story, wears a tie and blazer to make a good impression when visiting Santa at the department store before being tossed at the bottom of the slide.

You could say that society speaks through the clothes it wears, said Pope Pius XII. Through his clothes, he reveals his secret aspirations and uses them, at least in part, to build or destroy his future. What then does athleisure say about our secret aspirations and the kind of future we are building (or destroying)? Currently, it seems like it’s a lazy philosophy that prioritizes time for me with clothes that oscillate between thinking about going to the gym and ending up on the couch.

A century ago, fashion was functional and people’s outfits served a purpose. Think Downton abbey. Lady Mary is rarely seen twice in the same costume: she has clothes designed for breakfast, a costume to go hacking, that is, of course, separate from her fox hunting habit, whatever something to wear while taking the train that is different from what she wears at afternoon tea and certainly stands out from evening wear. There is also a dress that is put aside for a really classy prom.

Of course, the elite of society will always be an extreme example, but it’s not too much to ask that the average person use one type of dress for work and another for idling. It’s all about respect to present yourself in a way that says, I put a little thought and effort into my appearance today, to you, the audience. It is also science: the Wall Street newspaper reminded us last year, at the height of the homework phenomenon, a 2012 study of what researchers at Northwestern University called clothed cognition. What you wear when you work really matters, reported the Newspaper. Your clothing choices at home can affect productivity and performance.

Although it is a bit more complex than wear a suit, succeed, it’s clear that clothing systematically influences the psychological processes of wearers. I can attest to this truth with added authority, as this year I was able to participate in four costume affairs: two roaring 20s parties, a Founders Day event that made me wear something chic from the 1770s, and another old fashioned reenactment that had me playing a trailblazer. Let me tell you: wearing a sheath dress covered in gold beads and a headband of sprouted feathers, or a floor-length, dangerously bulky dress (near a roaring fire) forces you to behave and behave in a whole different way. of the way a pair of leggings and a hoodie make you act.

Although we have to guard ourselves against being overly conceited, we cannot sit idly by and watch our sense of style go from sharp to slob without preferably fighting a duel, fought in a perfectly suited set of togs, with an engraved exotic walking stick used on Christmas day to clap the hands of parents opening any gift made with spandex.