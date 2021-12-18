The holidays are here, which means you will need to find the time to celebrate with your friends and family while cooking delicious food and decorating your home. It’s no surprise that this time of year can be exhausting, especially if you have young children or work long hours every day. But do not panic ! Here are some simple tips that will keep you healthy and happy this holiday season so you can really get the most out of it.

Top 10 Wellness Tips For A Healthy Vacation Featured By Acupuncture Kristin Misik New Paltz, New York State

1) moisturize

Staying hydrated is important at all times of the year, but it’s especially crucial during an active vacation time. Make sure you drink at least eight glasses of water a day, but be careful not to overdo it, as drinking too much water can lead to hyponatremia where the sodium levels in your blood drop too low. Make sure you’re getting plenty of vegetables and minerals throughout the day (like celery) while avoiding sugary drinks like soda, juice, and alcohol.

2) Supplement to boost the immune system

During cold and flu season, it’s a good idea to boost your immune system as much as possible. One of the easiest ways to do this is by taking supplements like vitamin C, which naturally strengthen your body’s defenses against infection. Look for a supplement with a high level of bioflavonoids, to maximize your vitamin C intake.

3) exercise regularly

It might sound obvious, but make sure you exercise at least three times a week. This will keep your metabolism running at its peak. If possible, try to plan your workouts in advance so you don’t find yourself skipping them just because they’ve slipped your way. However, don’t worry if you can’t exercise regularly, health comes first!

4) take leave of unhealthy foods

Unhealthy foods are often more readily available during vacation get-togethers, and they’re also more likely to be higher in saturated fat, sugars, sodium, and other bad ingredients. If you want to stay healthy during your holiday season (and beyond), avoid snacking on unhealthy foods. Concentrate on loading fruits and vegetables; stay hydrated; incorporate some exercise into your daily routine; and rest well.

5) focus on gratitude

Holidays are all about getting together with friends and family, but it can also lead to unhealthy habits like excessive consumption of fatty foods and desserts high in sugar. Gratitude is a great way to turn negative eating behaviors into positive ones. Before you eat something that isn’t that healthy, ask yourself if you are grateful for it, and then think about all the amazing things in your life that have led to that treat in front of you.

6) try acupuncture

According to a recent study published in Clinical Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, moderate to severe pain can be reduced by at least 50 percent with just four acupuncture treatments. Additionally, acupuncturists believe that seasonal wellness issues such as colds and sinus infections can be treated through a process called atrial pointing, where needles are inserted into acupuncture points in the ears instead. hands or feet.

7) meditate

One of our most effective wellness tips is a proven stress reliever: meditation. This practice involves taking the time each day to sit quietly, clear your mind, and focus on your breathing, which has been shown to reduce stress levels, improve focus, and stimulate creativity.

8) don’t forget about rest

Well-being isn’t just about exercise. It might sound crazy, but studies show that if you don’t get enough sleep, you can be more prone to a myriad of ailments and illnesses. In fact, not getting enough rest is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, depression, and death from all causes. Make sure your body gets seven or eight hours of sleep every night to stay healthy while on vacation.

9) Keep your energy level up by eating regular meals.

Regularly snacking on foods like fruits and vegetables maintains your energy level and prevents hunger. Getting enough water is another way to stay energized, especially when it’s cold outside. Men are recommended to drink 3 liters of water per day, while women should aim for 2.5 liters per day. If you are in pain, consider using acupuncture; it has a long history of working well with inflammation and joint issues.

10) Plan activities every day so you don’t get bored.

A big part of staying active is staying busy. If you don’t have a busy schedule, it can be easy to succumb to boredom or laziness when you’re not in work mode. Plan some fun activities each day, it can be as easy as going out with friends or taking your dog for long walks so you always have something exciting planned. That way, if an activity doesn’t get you moving at least a bit, you have another scheduled for later today.